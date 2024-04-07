“Definitely important, I’m human" - Dorian Finney-Smith's heartfelt message as father sees him play for first time after prison

For Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith, the Eastern Conference game on Saturday held great significace. At the Barclays Center, Elbert Smith, the father of Finney-Smith, was present to witness the Brooklyn Nets' matchup against the Detroit Pistons.

It marked a significant moment, as it was the first time the 52-year-old father had the opportunity to watch his son play in person. Following the 113-103 win over the Detroit Pistons, Finney Smith was asked about his experience, to which he said:

“I try not to make it more than what it is, but it's definitely important. I'm human, so I can't say I ain't gonna think about it. But it's gonna be fun. ... My momma talks a lot of trash. ... So I ain't gotta worry about him. She's gonna do all the talking."

In 1996, Elbert Smith was convicted on charges of firearm-related offenses, second-degree murder and malicious wounding in connection to the shooting death of Willie Anderson II. As a result of the conviction, he was sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Dorian Finney-Smith's team played a role in getting player's father released

According to The Dallas Morning News, during Dorian Finney-Smith's tenure with the Mavericks, the team played a role in advocating for Smith's release.

In July 2023, the Virginia Parole Board voted unanimously to grant Smith's release, and subsequently, he was freed from prison in December the same year. Following 28 years, nine months and 10 days of his sentence, Elbert Smith was eventually granted release.

According to Dorian Finney-Smith, the family had to wait until Elbert Smith was granted permission to travel. He, accompanied by Desiree, Finney-Smith's mother, arrived in New York on Friday in excitement for the game.

The Nets, who were eliminated from playoff contest on Wednesday, acknowledged the profound personal significance of the game for Dorian Finney-Smith. He was traded from the Mavericks last year as part of the package for All-Star Kyrie Irving.

Nets' Interim coach Kevin Ollie said:

“I know it’s going to be significant for him, and he’s going to handle it like a pro. He’s going to compartmentalize it and go out there and do his job, but I imagine he’ll have some special joy inside for his dad to watch him finally play."

The Nets took a commanding 3-1 lead over the Pistons in their season series, following Saturday night's win. The Nets shot 52.1% from the field, holding the Pistons to 45.7%.

Notably, the Nets shot 33 free-throws compared to the Pistons' four and had 26-2 advantage in made free-throws.