“Definitely leaving”- NBA Twitter deems Donovan Mitchell’s Cavs departure imminent amid reports of teammates’ lack of maturity

All season long, Donovan Mitchell's potential departure from the Cleveland Cavaliers was a hot topic. NBA fans chimed in with their thoughts after his team was eliminated from the postseason.

After taking down the Orlando Magic in seven games, the Cavs advanced to the second round. In the conference semifinals, Cleveland faced off against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. Down two starters for most of the series, the Cavs were eliminated Wednesday night in five games.

Following Cleveland's loss in Game 5, NBA fans instantly began debating about Donovan Mitchell. Many expect the All-Star guard to be on the move after reports of him not liking the team's maturity level.

"PR stunts the day after getting eliminated? Yeah he’s gone," one fan said.

Aside from the consensus that he is leaving Cleveland this summer, fans also started tossing out new teams for Mitchell.

"He’s a Laker Unfortunately," said one fan.

"Won’t have to worry about that in Miami," another fan said.

"He’s a pelican," said one fan.

Mitchell had a strong regular season for the Cavaliers, averaging 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. He had some notable outings in the playoffs as well, including a 50-point outburst in Round 1 against the Magic. However, Mitchell's season ended on the sidelines, as he missed Games 4 and 5 against Boston.

NBA insider details the latest regarding Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Heading into the offseason, signing Donovan Mitchell to an extension will be the Cleveland Cavaliers' top priority. He is currently signed through next season and has a player option for 2026.

Shortly after the Cavaliers were eliminated by the Boston Celtics, NBA insider Shams Charania detailed the latest regarding the Cavs. He cited that a choice could be made between Mitchell and Darius Garland this offseason on who the team will keep as their lead guard moving forward.

"Furthermore, rival executives believe the Cavs will have to seriously evaluate the fit of Mitchell and Garland and ultimately may have to choose one or the other," Charania wrote.

"Should Mitchell stay, decide to stay long term, sources briefed on the matter say Garland's representation, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have a conversation with Cavs officials on potentially finding a new home for the one-time All-Star."

Garland was an All-Star-level guard before Donovan Mitchell arrived. That said, his production has taken a hit since having to share the backcourt with the high-usage guard.

As of now, there is no telling what is going to happen with Mitchell. Cleveland wants to keep him long-term, but reports have surfaced that teams already have offers ready. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are ready to pursue the five-time All-Star should he want out.