"Definitely a Miami heat fan that did it" — NBA fans denounce Joe Mazzulla's mural vandalism in Boston

The Boston Celtics have had their best year since 2007-08, and that is thanks in large part to Joe Mazzulla's coaching prowess. As a way to celebrate the second-year head coach, a mural of him was made in Cambridge, Massachusetts, following the team's title win.

However, his mural was short-lived, as it has now been defaced with his face spray-painted over by a vandal.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The individual who committed this act has remained unknown, but some fans deposited theories on who might be responsible.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"This stinks, definitely a Miami heat fan that did it," @LuckyGunner0 suggested.

"Bunch of savages in this town," @MichaelWatts413 said.

"What are the odds that Joe had this defaced because nobody cares," @Dylan2DC posted.

Meanwhile, Celtics fans and Joe Mazzulla supporters are calling for the heads of whoever is responsible.

"Whoever did that should be locked up," @tatum4mvp2021 said.

"Find whoever did this and exile them from the city!" @LeftHandJaylen added.

"Mazzullabros we ride at dawn," @garbear1313 chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Joe Mazzulla has changed the perception that many fans have of him after leading the Celtics to its 18th title in franchise history. Many doubted him and thought he did not have what it takes to coach the team to a championship. However, he has proved those doubters wrong this year.

Also read: Boston Celtics off-season manifesto: What Brad Stevens faces ahead of quest for banner 19

Joe Mazzulla coached the Celtics to its best record since 2007-08

The Boston Celtics were the only team to win more than 60 games this season with a win-loss record of 64-18. They improved by seven wins from last season, which just so happened to be Joe Mazzula's first as a head coach.

This year's 64 wins is, in fact, the Celtics' best record since the 2007-08 season under Doc Rivers when the team registered a 66-16 record. Coincidentally, that season was the last time this franchise won a title.

Mazzulla was thrust into the head coaching position after former head coach Ime Udoka was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season. Udoka never returned to the team and moved on to coach the Houston Rockets while Mazzulla was officially named the team's newest head coach in February of 2023.

Despite the abrupt change, Mazzulla and the Celtics remained focused on their goal of winning a championship, but they were unceremoniously eliminated by the eighth-seed Miami Heat.

The Celtics bounced back in 2023-24 after that disappointment by proving that they were the top team with the best record and their first title under Mazzulla.

At only 35 years old (36 on Jun. 30), Joe Mazzulla looks like he will have a long and bright coaching career ahead of him.

Also read: Dave Portnoy links arms with Joe Mazzulla rocking Duck Boats t-shirt after winning $1.6m parlay