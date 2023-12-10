"Definitely NBA MVP candidates" - Magic Johnson lauds LeBron James & Anthony Davis for winning NBA In-Season Tournament

Known for his incredible 13 seasons with the LA Lakers, Magic Johnson bleeds purple and gold. Following the Lakers' impressive 123-109 victory over the Indiana Pacers in the In-Season Tournament title game on Saturday, the legendary point guard tweeted praise toward LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When the lights shined brightest, the Lakers' dynamic duo showed up in a big way.

There's no denying that when James and Davis are playing at a high level, the Lakers are hard to beat. Despite the speed and offensive power of the Indiana Pacers, they had no answer for the two-man action of James and Davis.

With the LA Lakers' impressive performance, Magic Johnson credited the standout performances of the two superstars.

"Congratulations to LeBron James for being named the first ever In-Season Tournament MVP with 24 points and 11 rebounds," Johnson tweeted. "Both Anthony Davis and LeBron are definitely NBA MVP candidates."

LeBron James brought home the In-Season Tournament MVP following his incredible production throughout the entirety of the competition. During the tournament, the 19-time All-Star put up 26.4 points (56.8% shooting, including 60.6% from 3-point range), 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

As Magic Johnson praised James for his latest achievement, he made sure that Anthony Davis would get some his way as well following his dominant performance. Against the Pacers, Davis dropped 41 points (16-of-24 shooting), 20 rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Johnson also celebrated the LA Lakers for making history as the first team to win the In-Season Tournament.

"Congratulations to the Lakers for being the first team to ever win the NBA In-Season Tournament with their 123-109 win vs. the Pacers," Johnson tweeted. "AD had a dominant performance with 41 points, 20 rebounds and went 16-24 from the field."

The tournament title can be seen as a testament to the franchise's dedication to winning while continuing to add more feats to its established legacy.

Aside from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Magic Johnson also gives credit to LA Lakers coach Darvin Ham

Magic Johnson didn't forget about Lakers coach Darvin Ham's focused coaching from Saturday night's matchup against the Pacers.

"Last night was another example of great coaching for Darvin Ham," Johnson tweeted. "The Lakers defense was able to take Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers best player, out of the game by double-teaming him every time he ran the pick and roll. On offense, the team was feeding both AD and LeBron in the post and they dominated paint points all night."

Tyrese Haliburton entered the matchup as a deadly shotmaker who has caused problems for defenses.

Throughout Saturday night's showing, Haliburton couldn't get into a rhythm as his 20 points and 11 assists were not enough to propel his team to a win. Additionally, the team was held to 36.8% shooting, including 24.4% from 3-point range.