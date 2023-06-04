"Definitely the piña coladas at the pool" - Michael Porter Jr. opens up on his favorite memories from the NBA bubble

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. was among the few players who found a decent getaway from the mental struggles of being in the 2020 Orlando Bubble. Porter Jr. made the best use of the amenities available to the players.

In a recent interview, he shared one of his favorite moments from the 2020 bubble, saying (via constantlymat on Reddit):

"Definitely the piña coladas at the pool. We would go to the pool every single day — me, Bol Bol, Torrey Craig. We would just go to the pool and drink piña coladas all day."

Porter Jr., a rookie then, was among the breakout stars in the Orlando bubble. He was a bench player before the season got suspended in March due to Covid-19. He hadn't cracked the rotation with Paul Millsap, Jerami Grant, Torrey Craig and Garry Harris ahead of him in the pecking order.

However, MPJ put together a stellar run once the season resumed. He dropped back-to-back 30-point outings in two of his first three games in the Orlando bubble, which helped him bag crucial minutes.

Porter didn't disappoint. After dropping a 30-piece in consecutive games, he scored 20 points in consecutive appearances. He averaged a team-high 22.0 points and 8.6 rebounds, shooting on 55/42/93 splits in the final seven games of the season in the bubble.

Michael Porter Jr. had an inconsistent run in the playoffs. It was his debut playoff run in his rookie season, so those jitters were expected. Nevertheless, he averaged a respectable 11.4 points and 6.7 rebounds, shooting on 48/38/74 splits in the 2020 postseason.

Michael Porter Jr. has been integral to the Denver Nuggets' successful run to 2023 NBA Finals run

The Denver Nuggets placed their faith in Michael Porter Jr. despite his injury struggles that bugged him even before his NBA career started. He showed his potential in the Orlando Bubble and his sophomore year as a starter.

MPJ received a five-year max extension worth up to $207 million entering his sophomore season but got injured again and missed the entire season after appearing in only nine games.

Porter returned this season in excellent shape and mindset. He played 62 games, averaging 17.4 points and 5.5 rebounds, shooting on 49/41/80 splits, helping the Nuggets finish atop the Western Conference standings.

He was crucial for their offense reaching new heights due to his clinical 3-point shooting. Porter has carried on his solid run in the playoffs, averaging 14.6 points and 8.3 rebounds, shooting on 44/39/83 splits. He has also made progress defensively. With his size and length, the Nuggets have an advantage on both ends of the court.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Michael Porter Jr.'s athleticism has been a story that we've tracked all season. He's a completely different athlete now than he was at the start of the year. Michael Porter Jr.'s athleticism has been a story that we've tracked all season. He's a completely different athlete now than he was at the start of the year. https://t.co/B3xclzQMpz

Michael Porter Jr. showed his defensive growth in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat to remain an impactful presence, despite shooting 5-of-16. He had 13 rebounds and two blocks in the contest, contributing to Denver's 103-94 win.

The Nuggets will hope he can continue asserting his presence as a two-way threat, as that will bolster their hopes of winning the title.

