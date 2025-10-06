  • home icon
  • "Definitely put the work in this summer": Warriors fans high-key impressed with $37,500,000 forward's explosive outing vs Lakers

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 06, 2025 03:30 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Moses Moody, entering the first year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden State, led all scorers on Sunday - Image Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors opened their preseason with a 111-103 victory over the LA Lakers, and although Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all suited up, it was a 23-year-old forward who stole the spotlight.

Moses Moody, entering the first year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden State, led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including five triples on seven attempts, while also collecting seven rebounds in under 15 minutes of action.

Fans celebrated Moody’s standout performance on X.

“He definitely put the work in this summer,” one said.
“2025-26 Most Improved Player of the Year,” another said.
“All love for our guy Moses Moody,” another commented.

Moody underwent right thumb surgery during the offseason but is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, where he posted career highs of 9.8 points and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.

Coach Steve Kerr’s decision to start Moody, even in preseason, drew attention, as he got the nod over Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford, two of the team’s major offseason investments.

Here are other reactions to Moody’s explosion.

What will be Moses Moody’s role for the Warriors this season?

As for Moses Moody’s role this season, Steve Kerr said during training camp that he envisions Moody primarily as a floor spacer. Moody shot a career-best 37.4% from beyond the arc last year.

“As it relates to Moses, if we’ve got spacing, he’s one of those guys spaced,” Kerr said (per NBC Sports Bay Area). “He’s going to get a lot of open looks, and that bodes well for him. He’s an excellent shooter.”
With Kevon Looney’s departure, the Warriors bolstered their lineup with Al Horford, Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton -- all strong perimeter shooters who complement Golden State’s veteran core.

“I think Moses will again take on that role, which he did so well after the (Butler trade) of guarding the ball, guarding the other team’s best player, really hounding the ball and that gives him a role that he has really taken to,” Kerr said.

This season marks the Warriors’ first full year with Jimmy Butler following last year’s midseason trade with the Miami Heat. Moody is expected to be a key rotation piece, valued for his defense, energy and shooting consistency.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
