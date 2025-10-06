"Definitely put the work in this summer": Warriors fans high-key impressed with $37,500,000 forward's explosive outing vs Lakers

The Golden State Warriors opened their preseason with a 111-103 victory over the LA Lakers, and although Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green all suited up, it was a 23-year-old forward who stole the spotlight.Moses Moody, entering the first year of his three-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden State, led all scorers with 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, including five triples on seven attempts, while also collecting seven rebounds in under 15 minutes of action.Fans celebrated Moody’s standout performance on X.“He definitely put the work in this summer,” one said.“2025-26 Most Improved Player of the Year,” another said.“All love for our guy Moses Moody,” another commented.Moody underwent right thumb surgery during the offseason but is coming off a breakout 2024-25 campaign, where he posted career highs of 9.8 points and 1.3 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.Coach Steve Kerr’s decision to start Moody, even in preseason, drew attention, as he got the nod over Jonathan Kuminga and Al Horford, two of the team’s major offseason investments.Here are other reactions to Moody’s explosion.Marc Grandi @MarcGrandiLINKMoses Moody as a player is an x-factor for the Warriors this season, but even more specifically it’s about his 3-point shooting. If he is consistently a very good 3-point shooter, this Warriors team will be a lot better.Curry Flurry 😈 @babyfacedubsLINKMoses Moody is so special 🔥TheWarriorsHouse @GSWarriorsHouseLINKPre-season Moses Moody might be the greatest player of all timeWhat will be Moses Moody’s role for the Warriors this season?As for Moses Moody’s role this season, Steve Kerr said during training camp that he envisions Moody primarily as a floor spacer. Moody shot a career-best 37.4% from beyond the arc last year.“As it relates to Moses, if we’ve got spacing, he’s one of those guys spaced,” Kerr said (per NBC Sports Bay Area). “He’s going to get a lot of open looks, and that bodes well for him. He’s an excellent shooter.”With Kevon Looney’s departure, the Warriors bolstered their lineup with Al Horford, Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton -- all strong perimeter shooters who complement Golden State’s veteran core.“I think Moses will again take on that role, which he did so well after the (Butler trade) of guarding the ball, guarding the other team’s best player, really hounding the ball and that gives him a role that he has really taken to,” Kerr said.This season marks the Warriors’ first full year with Jimmy Butler following last year’s midseason trade with the Miami Heat. Moody is expected to be a key rotation piece, valued for his defense, energy and shooting consistency.