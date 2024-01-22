"Definitely a shot at Ant": NBA fans speculate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander clapped back at Anthony Edwards in latest IG post

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rallied the OKC Thunder to a pulse-pounding 102-97 road win against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. “SGA” scored 11 of his game-high 33 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder’s thrilling come-from-behind victory. In the battle between two All-Star guards, Gilgeous-Alexander got the better of “Ant-Man.”

After the game, Edwards was visibly frustrated by how they lost the game. He prides himself as one of the NBA’s best defenders and yet he was often helpless against the Thunder superstar late in the game. “Ant-Man” blamed the referees for favorable calls on “SGA” that allowed Oklahoma to escape with the win.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also commented about the game and captioned his Instagram post with:

“they talk about me for my post game, not my postgame.”

The message quickly garnered reactions from fans:

“This is definitely a shot at ant”

Fans are speculating Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is clapping back at Anthony Edwards following the OKC Thunder star's Instagram post.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shiftiness and staccato rhythm when attacking are big reasons why he is one of the NBA’s best in getting fouls. He averages 8.9 free-throw attempts per game, third in the league behind Joel Embiid (11.9 FTA) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (11.5 FTA). In the win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he went 12-for-13.

Anthony Edwards wasn’t so bad at getting to the free-throw line. However, he wasn’t as efficient as “SGA” as the Timberwolves superstar finished 6-for-10 from that area. For the season, Minnesota’s shooting guard is averaging 6.7 FTAs, which puts him 16th in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards’ errors allowed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the Thunder to victory

Anthony Edwards didn’t have to throw shade at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Thunder. “Ant-Man” had five turnovers, two of which were crucial late in the game. He knew it and had this to say after his team lost:

"I got to look in the mirror. Because it’s me who generates most of the turnovers. You got to look in the mirror. I’m gonna figure out a way to stop turning the b**ch over, I promise.

"I’m definitely looking at film trying to figure out what am I doing. The majority come from me trying to make the right play. It’s not really there. I’ll be better."

Anthony Edwards is averaging a team-worst 3.5 turnovers per game. Karl-Anthony Towns, Edwards’ co-star, is coughing up the ball 2.8 times per contest. The Timberwolves are the third-worst team in the NBA with 15.4 turnovers per game. The Detroit Pistons, which hold a 4-38 record, is right behind them with 15.8 TOVs.

One could easily argue that the Timberwolves’ stars shot themselves in the foot in the loss. Edwards didn’t have to drag Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the way they lost.

Anthony Edwards also missed three free throws late in the game that could have given his team the lead. He was at the charity stripe with 3.4 seconds left and OKC leading 99-97. Edwards badly muffed the previous two before intentionally trying to bounce the ball off the board for a potential offensive rebound.

The Thunder regained possession as the ball didn’t hit the rim. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had nothing to do with those misses. Edwards could have taken full responsibility for the loss. Instead, he had to take a shot at his fellow All-Star guard.

