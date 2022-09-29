“Definitely not the Thunder Harden, not the Rocket Harden, right, becoming the Net Harden, the Sixers Harden” – NBA analyst reveals his advice helped James Harden to improve on his conditioning and athleticism

Excitement is in the air for James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers. After being acquired by the Sixers at the trade deadline last season, Harden hit the ground running. It didn't take long for the superstar guard to make a name for himself in Philadelphia.

While playing alongside MVP candidate Joel Embiid, the 76ers suddenly looked like a team that could make some noise in the Eastern Conference. The hype surrounding the Sixers grew this offseason. The organization did a great job of adding talent and depth to their roster. But one of the most notable developments of the offseason was James Harden himself.

Harden appeared at Sixers' media day this week looking slim and muscular. The former NBA MVP has struggled to stay in shape the past couple of seasons. Some of it was due to lingering injuries. There was also some immaturity involved. The Houston Rockets know all about that.

But it looks like Harden is all in on competing for a championship. He is willing to do whatever it takes to capture his first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

On a recent episode of 'The Rich Eisen Show', host Rich Eisen praised Harden for putting in a lot of work this offseason.

"Harden clearly becoming more of a shadow of his former self. Definitely not the Thunder Harden, not the Rocket Harden"

"He has apparently taken my advice...I'm like I don't know if he took [it literally]. I said call Tom Brady, call TB12 and find out what you need to do to get ready for a season."

"Eat right, get your body in shape, longevity. At some point, just the natural ability will be not enough. He showed up at the Sixers media day yesterday...He looked good."

James Harden looks to make noise with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23

Philadelphia 76ers stars James Harden and Joel Embiid

The buzz continues to circulate around the NBA when it comes to James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden has shown the ability to put the team over himself. After he took a paycut, the 76ers were able to add some quality players to their roster. That included veterans such as P.J. Tucker, Danuel House and Montrezl Harrell.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA



James Harden has high expectations for himself this season.



@BGeltzNBA | "I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP"James Harden has high expectations for himself this season. @SamMitchellNBA | @Sixers "I've always said that if my conditioning can be level with my skill set, my IQ, and the work I put in, it's MVP" James Harden has high expectations for himself this season.@BGeltzNBA | @SamMitchellNBA| @Sixers https://t.co/ZlvROJpgUo

With their superstar showing up in the best shape of his career, Harden looks ready to push the 76ers to the limit. In 21 games with the 76ers last season, Harden averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds.

The Sixers open their season against the Boston Celtics on October 18.

