"Definition of chess not checkers": Michael Jordan's $16,000,000 ex-teammate salutes LeBron James and Nikola Jokic's massive $5 billion F1-style plan

Michael Jordan’s former teammate, Etan Thomas, was in awe of LeBron James' and Nikola Jokic's latest business endeavor. According to multiple reports, James met with his longtime business partner, Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic’s agent, Misko Raznatovic, in July to discuss plans for a new international league.The league will reportedly feature six men’s and women’s teams that will travel around the globe in a tour-like format, and Carter is reportedly seeking to raise $5 billion for it. The inspiration behind the idea comes from Formula One.Etan Thomas congratulated LeBron James on the venture and called his vision elite in a post shared to Instagram on Friday.&quot;LeBron and Maverick Carter are working on a global basketball league that could rival the NBA and WNBA, with men's and women's teams traveling city-to-city like Formula 1. The vision? Elite hoops, rotating world stages, and player equity. This is the definition of chess not checkers,&quot; Thomas wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe new league projects to bring plenty of revolution, including allowing its players to acquire equity, which the NBA prohibits active players from doing. James’ competitive rival, Steph Curry, recently spoke on the subject, saying that it makes him feel underpaid.Etan Thomas was in the NBA for nine seasons, playing two of those with Michael Jordan on the Washington Wizards. He is worth $16 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.While revolutionary, could LeBron James and Nikola Jokic's new league sideline the WNBA?After decades of surviving through support from the NBA, the Women’s National Basketball Association is finally beginning to bear fruit, with its viewership reaching new heights. The league's sudden rise started after the emergence of Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark.The WNBA has had to fight tooth and nail to distinguish itself from the NBA and is finally beginning to see real growth in its fan base. But the arrival of a new basketball league will lead to increased competition and could make things difficult for the WNBA.However, it is worth noting that LeBron James’ new league also features six Women’s teams, and could lead to more lucrative opportunities for WNBA players. Between James' new league, the arrival of Unrivaled last season, and the option to play overseas, the WNBA might suffer, but women's basketball should continue to reach newer audiences.