Dejounte Murray net worth: Salary details, endorsements, and more

Dejounte Murray has been playing some of the best basketball of his career during the postseason. The Atlanta Hawks star will, however, be suspended for Game 5 of the Hawks' first-round series against the Boston Celtics. Take a look at Murray's net worth.

How has Dejounte Murray performed this season?

Dejounte Murray averaged 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks per game in 2022-2023, while shooting 46.4% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range and 83.2% from the free-throw line. While his efficiency was still on par with last season, he took a step back from a production standpoint.

Murray was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2021-2022, his final season with the San Antonio Spurs. He averaged 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, a league-leading 2.0 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field, 32.7% from 3-point range and 79.4% from the free-throw line.

Why was Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5?

While he was unable to make the postseason last season, Dejounte Murray and the Atlanta Hawks have played four games thus far and he has stepped up to the challenge. The one-time All-Star has averaged 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field, 39.4% from 3-point range and 100.0% from the free-throw line.

Murray will not be available for Game 5 of the series, however, after 'making inappropriate contact and verbally abusing a game official. The Hawks will have to look to keep their season alive without their second-leading scorer.

What is Dejounte Murray's net worth?

Murray reportedly has a net worth of $20 million. The Atlanta Hawks star has earned $52.5 million in his seven-year playing career. He initially played on a four-year, $6.4 million contract after being selected 29th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Murray was rewarded with a four-year, $64 milliion contract extension in the 2019 offseason. He is set to earn $17.7 million in the final year of that contract next season.

Murray has already landed two significant endorsements. He has a shoe deal with New Balance. Furthermore, he is one of the spokespeople of Lemon Perfect, a water company. Murray is in line to receive a large contract extension this offseason or next season. As his stardom continues to grow, so too will his endorsements and net worth.

