Dejounte Murray’s wife Jania Meshell gets into heated physical altercation with arch-nemesis over NBA YoungBoy 

Dejounte Murray’s wife, Jania Meshell, got into a physical altercation with Instagram personality Arabiann. Meshell and Arabiann share much history as they have both reportedly been in a relationship with rapper NBA YoungBoy.Meshell has a son with the rapper from their time together, named Kacey. Meanwhile, Arabiann has YoungBoy’s likeness tattooed on her chest, which has contributed to incidents between her and Meshell in the past. For the longest time, the pair have been taking swipes at one another on social media.Their years of back and forth culminated in a physical altercation on Saturday at Dejounte Murray’s birthday party. Videos from the event show Jania Meshell lunging and throwing punches at Arabiann, who can be seen mingling in a crowd. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast week, Arabiann seemingly threw shade at Jania Meshell after the pair were both spotted at NBA YoungBoy’s concert. She also shared a video on Saturday, expressing her shock over the altercation from Murray’s birthday party, saying that Meshell didn’t “touch her.”Fans criticized her video, saying clips of the altercation clearly show Arabiann being attacked. Meshell and Dejounte Murray have yet to publicly comment on the situation.Dejounte Murray and his wife, Jania Meshell, have removed each other from their Instagram accountsFollowing the altercation between his wife, Jania Meshell, and NBA YoungBoy’s ex, Arabiann, Murray and his partner have wiped each other’s pictures on Instagram, leading to much speculation among fans.Meshell and Murray have reportedly been together since 2020. The pair split that same year before reconciling in 2022. In 2023, the couple welcomed their daughter, Icelynn Mercedes Murray. Things were seemingly good until Meshell’s altercation with Arabiann on Saturday.Regardless of where his relationship stands, Dejounte Murray has a big season ahead of him. He was limited to 31 games last season after tearing his Achilles tendon in February. Murray was solid when available, averaging 17.5 points, 7.4 assists and 6.5 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans.After months of rehabilitation, it is still unclear whether he will be ready in time to start the 2025-26 season. The Pelicans will play their first preseason game against the Houston Rockets on October 14.