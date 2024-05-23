Dejounte Murray shreds NBA Central for publishing erroneous trade rumor: "Don't believe everything you see on this internet"

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray has been linked with a couple of teams around the NBA, including the LA Lakers and San Antonio Spurs. Despite all the rumors, he's staying put in Atlanta, although reports suggest either him or Trae Young can leave the team this summer.

The former San Antonio Spurs player took to Twitter today to reject one report claiming he was offered to the Utah Jazz, but the West team declined to include Keyonte George in a potential deal.

"Don’t BELIEVE EVERYTHING You See On This Dumb A**INTERNET!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂," Murray posted on Twitter.

According to Ben Anderson of Utah’s KSL Sports, the Hawks and Jazz held some talks at the trade deadline. The crucial factor that reportedly ruined the negotiations was the Jazz's reluctance to part ways with George.

The Jazz are a young team and George is seen as a key part of their future. The No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team on Monday after averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in 75 games played.

The Hawks struggled this season, particularly with Trae Young out (54 games), forcing Dejounte Murray to step up for his team. In 78 games with Atlanta, he averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.4 assists. Murray's future remains uncertain, but it appears that Utah will not be a factor.

Dejounte Murray linked with the Golden State Warriors

During the challenging 2023–24 NBA season, Dejounte Murray was linked with a return to the Spurs and a move to the Lakers. Moreover, a league executive deemed him a potential successor to Stephen Curry on the Golden State Warriors last week.

"Of all the guys they might be able to trade for, he is probably realistic because he does not make a ton of money and they could add him," the executive said.

"Put him in Chris Paul's spot, give up two first-round picks and now you’ve gotten some defense in there. You've got another scorer in there, you have a guy who make some sense. He's 6-foot-5, he can guard three spots, he is an OK shooter and he won't break your bank."

Dejounte Murray isn't a superstar, but he's shown interesting traits on both ends of the game. The seven-year veteran hasn't been able to help the Hawks emulate the notable 2020–21 NBA season and perhaps a change of air is what his career needs at this point.