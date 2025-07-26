  • home icon
  "Delete this" - Bam Adebayo disgruntled as Heat spotlight Haywood Highsmith's jersey switch to honor Kobe Bryant

"Delete this" - Bam Adebayo disgruntled as Heat spotlight Haywood Highsmith’s jersey switch to honor Kobe Bryant

By Michael Macasero
Modified Jul 26, 2025
"Delete this" - Bam Adebayo disgruntled as Heat spotlight Haywood Highsmith's jersey switch to honor Kobe Bryant.

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo expressed his seeming disappointment at his team’s promotion of Haywood Highsmith’s jersey number change on Friday. After wearing No. 24 since 2021, Highsmith will have No. 8 at the back of his jersey for the 2025-26 season. The former undrafted forward explained the reason behind the change:

“2x4=8
“Also I’m a Kobe [Bryant] fan so it’s cool going from 24 to 8”
Adebayo responded to the post on Instagram:

“@miamiheat Delete this 🚮”
Bam Adebayo's reaction to Haywood Highsmith changing his jersey number from No. 24 to No. 8. [photo: @miamiheat/IG]

The three-time All-Star did not give any reason for his surprising comment. He could just be joking with a teammate, with whom he has played over the past four seasons.

Highsmith changed his jersey number to accommodate the new signee, Norman Powell, who has worn No. 24 throughout his career. The Heat acquired the sharpshooting guard early this month in a three-team trade. Miami packaged forwards Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to land the former LA Clippers gunner, who promptly asked to wear No. 24.

The Heat wanted to add scoring punch in the offseason after trading Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors in February. Andrew Wiggins, who arrived from the Bay Area following the trade, has been solid.

Still, the Heat added a legitimate scorer who averaged a career-high 21.8 points per game. Powell, who shot 41.8% from deep last season, could make life easier for Haywood Highsmith and Bam Adebayo in the paint. Highsmith made Powell feel welcome by agreeing to give up No. 24 before deciding to wear No. 8.

Fans join Bam Adebayo in reacting to Haywood Highsmith’s jersey number change from No. 24 to No. 8

The Miami Heat’s social media engagement following Haywood Highsmith’s decision to change from No. 24 to No. 8 quickly went viral. Bam Adebayo wasn’t the only one to offer a comment. Fans promptly reacted to the news:

One fan said:

Another fan added:

One more fan continued:

Another fan reacted:

After bringing Kobe Bryant to the conversation for his jersey number change, fans are looking forward to watching Highsmith perform next season. Highsmith has to step up, as fans can often be unforgiving to players who underwhelm after using the late LA Lakers legend as their inspiration.

