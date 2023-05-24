"Deleting the inevitable" - Celtics fans finally have something to rejoice as they win Game 4 and extend the series

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics gave themselves a shot in the arm in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat. The Celtics won Tuesday's Game 4 contest 116-99 on the road, avoiding a series sweep loss.

With Game 5 played in Boston at TD Garden, the Celtics have an excellent chance to trim the Heat's series lead to 3-2 if they play like they did in Game 4.

Tatum came up huge in another elimination game, dropping 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, shooting 63.6%, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range. He also had two blocks.

After shooting a measly 29.2% from deep as a team in the first three games of the series, the Celtics shot the lights out in Game 4, making 18 triples on 44 attempts, recording a percentage of 40.9%.

The C's were also up to the task defensively, recording eight steals and blocks apiece. They forced 16 turnovers and held Miami to only 43.6% shooting, including 8-of-32 from deep.

The Heat had been scorching hot offensively throughout this series, and it was a commendable effort from Boston to hold Miami to under 100 points.

Boston's fans sounded optimistic online after that win as the team showed they could still play at the level they displayed during the regular season.

Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics' inconsistency remains a concern ahead of Game 5 at home

The Boston Celtics got one back in the series and gave themselves a respectable chance of pulling off an unexpected comeback from 3-1 down.

Usually, playing on homecourt is an advantage for any team, but that hasn't been the case with Boston. They are 4-5 at home in the playoffs. The Miami Heat recorded two of those four wins.

Boston's ups and downs have been extremes all season long, and that has only increased in the postseason. It starts with their leading players, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Three

The former has had a respectable run in the playoffs, tallying eight 30-point outings. However, Tatum has struggled to impact the game through other aspects if his shot hasn't been falling. He might impose his will through the first half but could flame out in the second and not recover.

Meanwhile, Brown, who was arguably more consistent than anyone for the C's until the end of the conference semis, has seen a significant dip in production and efficiency. He has averaged only 16.8 points on 39/12/44 splits in the Conference finals against the Heat.

Boston also needs players like Al Horford, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon to replicate their regular season forms if they want to extend this series to seven games.

