“Deli Hero didn’t stand a chance”: Steph Curry gives five-star rating as he teases new sandwich ad with Subway

In a delightful twist, NBA superstar Steph Curry is back again with an iconic advertisement. The Golden State Warriors guard was seen shooting for a Subway advertisement commercial and shared some campaign highlights through his social media. Soon after that, fans chimed in with his delicious post.

Through his Instagram, Curry shared a behind-the-scenes video of the advertisement shoot. He was seen taking a good bite of his Deli Hero Sub, which he rated a full five stars without a compromise. The story, hashtagged SubwayPartner, soon got his fans and Subway lovers' attention.

"Behind the scenes on set with @subway... the deli hero didn't stand a chance! 5 ⭐ #SubwayPartner," reads the caption in Stephen Curry's story.

Steph Curry rated five stars to his Subway Deli Hero(via Instagram)

This was not the first time the four-time NBA champion has been seen endorsing the quick-serve eatery. Earlier, Curry and tennis legend Rafael Nadal teamed up for a hilarious Subway commercial. The ad promotes the new "Grand Slam Ham" sandwich, a part of Subway's Deli Heroes line.

Steph Curry is the first to eclipse 100 made 3-pointers

Despite the Warriors suffering a 138-136 overtime loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City on Friday night, Curry majorly contributed to the team's standing. He scored 34 points, with 20 of them coming in the final 10 minutes of the contest.

Additionally, Steph Curry hit a go-ahead stepback 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, but the game went into overtime. However, it was their second overtime loss to the Thunder this season.

The 2023-24 season has seen an exceptional performance from Stephen Curry. He has been named the 2023 NBA All-Star Starter and has been averaging 29.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.03 steals in 34.4 minutes over 33 games. His consistent performance has made him one of the league's top players and crucial to the Golden State Warriors success.

This season, Curry has been particularly impressive with his 3-point shooting. He has made 5.7 threes per game, second behind only Luka Doncic (6.0). The two-time NBA MVP is attempting a league-high 12.7 threes per contest and hitting them at a 44.7 percent clip.

His performance in the 2023-24 season has also made him the sixth-best fantasy basketball player, averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.