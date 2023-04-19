Dell Curry believes Steph Curry & Seth Curry "have enough basketball in their ears" after they’re 0-2 in playoffs

The start of the 2023 postseason has not been kind to Steph Curry and his brother Seth. Currently, the sharpshooting brothers each find themselves down 0-2 in their respective series.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are matched up against a young team with nothing to lose. The Sacramento Kings ended their lenghty playoff drought this year, and have won their first two games against the defending champs. Things are still going to be tough for the Warriors moving forward as Draymond Green was recently suspended for one game.

Seth Curry on the other hand, is in a bit of a different situation. After making two blockbuster trades at the deadline, the Brooklyn Nets are a completely different team. Now led by Mikal Bridges, they are down 0-2 against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite the big challenge ahead of each brother, one member of their family still has good faith in them. During a recent interview with "People" magazine, Dell Curry touched on both of his NBA sons.

"They're grown men, they've been in the league long enough to know how this league is — you can't get too high or too low,"

Dell also admitted that he doesn't talk about the game much when he checks in on his sons because the two "have enough basketball in their ears" as it is.

Can Seth or Steph Curry overcome their current playoff deficits?

Given both of their situations, things aren't looking great for either of the Curry brothers. That being said, an argument can be made that one of them still might be able to battle their way to the second round.

For Seth Curry and the Brooklyn Nets, it seems like their fate is sealed. Even with a strong showing in Game 2, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to flip the script in the second half and walk out with a win. At the end of the day, they have no answer for Joel Embiid.

As for Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors aren't done yet. Being without Draymond Green is a loss, but they still have a chance to turn things around.

The Sacramento Kings did well on their home floor, but now have to go and perform on the road. If Golden State manages to even up at the series, it can truly go either way. This is a time where they have to rely on their experience to get them out of a rough path.

Poll : 0 votes