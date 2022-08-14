Video: 5x NBA All-Star shows off his defensive prowess in Drew League, blocks 3 shots consecutively 

Recently, Demar DeRozan blocked 3 shots consecutively in Drew League, and that too within 4 seconds.

DeMar DeRozan is one of the best guards in the entire NBA. He had a career year in his first season with the Chicago Bulls. The 33-year old was recently spotted in the Drew League where he put on a great show for the MMV Cheaters fans.

Considering that his defense is not one of his strong points, it's great to see him blocking multiple shots within seconds, even if it's not in the NBA.

DeMar led the MMV Cheaters to the second round of the Drew League with his latest performance. The Bulls guard played great on both ends of the floor, finishing the game with 35 points.

The Cheaters defeated the Undisputed 81-77 and advanced to the second round where they will play against the Black Pearl Elite.

DeMar Derozan showing off the clamps in Drew League



Three blocks in a row

Considering that his team was only up by three points with four and a half minutes left in the game, this sequence was a huge morale boost.

Thanks to this performance, the MMV Cheaters advanced to the next round where only eight teams remain. If they beat Black Pear Elite, DeRozan and his team will advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The next game for the Cheaters will be on Sunday, August 14, at 7:15 AM Eastern Time.

Demar DeRozan's resurgence with the Bulls

The guard averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game in his first season in Chicago. He also set the best mark of his career in 3-point shooting with 35.2%. While DeMar DeRozan is not a volume 3-point shooter, having a reliable shot from beyond-the-arc is a must in today's NBA.

Facts or Nah?

DeMar DeRozan is the best mid-range scorer in the NBA right now!

The five-time All-Star has two more years left on his contract with the Bulls and he could lead the charge to revive a dormant franchise.

The Bulls finished sixth in the East last season, but were eliminated in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls are looking dangerous this season with the likes of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and others. Chicago fans eagerly want to see their team advance further in the playoffs than they have in the recent years, who knows, maybe DeRozan can put the team on his back in the twilight of his career.

