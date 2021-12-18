DeMar DeRozan exits NBA health and safety protocols; Here’s what we know so far

DeMar DeRozan is about to make his return to the Chicago Bulls after missing the past three games because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

The Bulls made the announcement Friday, clearing DeRozan to play in Chicago's next game, which will be at home Sunday against the LA Lakers (16-13).

Chicago (17-10) had two games postponed by the league this week because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. Nine players were placed in the protocols, starting with DeRozan on Dec. 7.

The Bulls finally got some good news Friday as DeMar DeRozan, one of their top two players, cleared the protocols.

The Bulls (17-10), third in the Eastern Conference, have been off to an impressive start after the team missed the playoffs the previous four seasons. DeMar DeRozan is the best of a number of talented pieces added in the offseason to spark the franchise's rebound.

Chicago lost its last two games without DeRozan before its season was put on pause by the NBA, which has seen COVID-19 cases spike around the league. The Bulls were one of the teams most impacted by the surge.

The return of DeRozan is huge news for the Bulls.

The team has done a great job of maintaining their spot in the Eastern Conference despite being so depleted. With DeRozan set to return, the Bulls will get a big boost to their offensive firepower. He averages 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

However, fellow star wing Zach LaVine, the other side of Chicago's top duo, remains out and is not expected to return until after Christmas. LaVine averages 26.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 4.2 apg.

After being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs during a sign-and-trade in August, DeRozan has been fantastic with his new team. Before being sidelined, the four-time All-Star was playing some of his best basketball. His scoring average is the second best of his career and nearly five points per game better than last season. He is shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Bulls are set to start a four-game homestand this weekend, beginning with the Lakers game Sunday. From there, the Bulls will welcome a slate of favorable matchups. They host the Houston Rockets (9-20) on Monday, the Toronto Raptors (13-15) on Dec. 22 and the Indiana Pacers (13-18) on Dec. 26.

With DeRozan back, the Bulls have someone who can carry the load offensively. If Chicago can put together a nice stretch of games while they wait to get back to full strength, they could be in a great spot to stay among the East's leaders.

It's been a tough few weeks for Bulls fans, but the return of DeMar DeRozan should start to bring some excitement back.

