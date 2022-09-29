“For Bron to come do that and the outcome that it brought it was amazing” – Demar Derozan expresses gratification over attending Pro-Am league alongside LeBron James, says he did it for the city of Los Angeles

With LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan taking part in offseason ProAm runs, basketball has somewhat become a year-round sport. Fans who used to check out for the season after the NBA Finals are now treated to a thrilling offseason. From trade rumors to the Summer League tournament, there are many things to look forward to during the offseason.

In recent years, ProAm runs have become increasingly popular. With Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver, the Drew League, The Basketball Tournament and many more, the ProAm leagues have continued to thrive. This offseason, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan pulled up to a Drew League game in Los Angeles to give local fans a treat.

In a recent interview with JJ Reddick on "The Old Man & The Three", DeRozan spoke about his Drew League game with LeBron James:

"I'm like oh shit this is a hell of an opportunity just for the city alone, you know, in Los Angeles who's been you know a down couple years as far as you know the culture of sports you know losing one of the greatest Kobe you know losing Nipsey Hussle people that Staples that bring a certain type of inspiration to the city."

Considering the recent losses of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle, James' involvement seems bigger than basketball. Derozan continued:

"Dealing with those tragedies over the last few years you know you wanted some type of excitement so for Bron to come do that and you see the outcome that it brought it was amazing."

Of course, James and DeRozan weren't the only NBA stars to pull up for ProAm games this offseason.

LeBron James & other NBA stars in the ProAm Leagues

2022 NBA Summer League - Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets

Many NBA players took part in ProAm leagues this season. Besides LeBron James and Demar Derozan's appearance, Hawks' new signing Dejounte Murray was also part of the ProAm league.

Murray went viral for his antics during a game that saw him repeatedly bounce the ball off an opposing player's head. Unfortunately, that wasn't the most notable thing that happened in ProAm runs this offseason.

When LeBron James made a surprise appearance at CrawsOver, he did so against newly drafted Chet Holmgren. Unfortunately for the rookie, he sustained a serious ankle injury just minutes into the game. As a result, the organizers were forced to cancel the rest of the game. Holmgren is likely to sit out the entire 2022-23 NBA regular season.

Given the unfortunate injury Holmgren sustained, fans will anxiously wait to see if NBA players make ProAm appearances next offseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far