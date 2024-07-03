DeMar DeRozan has no interest in taking a $13 million MLE deal: Reports

The LA Lakers and Miami Heat's chances of landing DeMar DeRozan just got tougher. Latest reports suggest that the Chicago Bulls guard reportedly has no interest in inking an MLE for $13 million.

After it was reported that the Heat was one of the teams interested in the veteran's services, NBA insider Chris Haynes said both teams would have to get creative with their cap space if they intended to land the 6x NBA All-Star.

DeRozan has been one of the names linked with the Lakers after they lost the Klay Thompson sweepstakes. The 34-year-old chose the Dallas Mavericks and inked a three-year, $50 million deal with a player option. This meant LA immediately shifted its sights to the next available big name in free agency. But a deal with DeRozan is far from done.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In recent reports, the Bulls were reportedly open to a sign-and-trade deal with the Lakers. The player, serving more as a forward than a guard at this advanced stage of his career, will be looking to do a sign-and-trade and maximize his chances of a longer contract next season.

Bulls insider says Lakers interest in DeMar DeRozan is "genuine"

According to NBC Sports' K.C. Johnson, the Bulls are willing to execute a sign-and-deal with LA. He added that the Lakers interest in DeMar DeRozan is genuine.

"The Lakers' interest is genuine, and the Bulls are open to sign-and-trade possibilities, sources confirmed. But any sign-and-trade would have to be for at least three years and at less annual salary than what DeRozan wants."

DeRozan spent his last three seasons with the Bulls. He is coming off a solid season averaging 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 79 games. However, his efforts didn't translate to Chicago making the playoffs. It's worth noting that DeRozan and the Bulls made the playoffs last in the 2021-22 season.

At this stage, DeMar DeRozan is the best free agent available in the market, and his LA native connection works in his favor. While there are valid concerns about his fit in the roster, there is no doubt that he adds more teeth to the Lakers offense alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. He is a certified bucket and a proven clutch performer who can be a valuable addition to the side.

Only time will tell if LA can manage to land the 34-year-old before the Heat manage to snap him with a better deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback