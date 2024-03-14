DeMar DeRozan joins Kobe Bryant in unique category after OT heroics

Chicago Bulls small forward DeMar DeRozan joins the late Kobe Bryant in a unique stat category. Both are the only players in the last 25 years to record 400+ points in the fourth quarter and 50+ points in overtime in a single season.

Bryant achieved the feat with the LA Lakers in the 2006-07 season. Whereas, DeRozan achieved the feat with 16 games remaining in the regular season for the Bulls.

DeRozan achieved the feat during the Bulls' 132-129 overtime win against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The six-time NBA All-Star exploded for 46 points in the game, with nine coming in the fourth quarter and nine in overtime. He added nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block to round his performance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

DeRozan also climbed three spots in the NBA all-time scoring list with his 46-point performance. He overtook Elgin Baylor, Dwyane Wade and Adrian Dantley and is ranked 32.

DeMar DeRozan comes up clutch yet again to revive the Chicago Bulls

Demar DeRozan saved the day for the Chicago Bulls against the Indiana Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday. With 2.4 seconds left in the game and the Pacers up two, DeRozan hit an almost impossible fadeaway shot from the inbound. The shot sent the game to overtime at the buzzer.

The ball went in as the buzzer sounded, stunning the crowd inside the Pacers' home court.

Expand Tweet

However, the three-time All-NBA player was not done playing hero for the Chicago Bulls. He put the team on his back, scoring nine of their 15 points in the extra period to lead the victory charge for the Bulls.

DeRozan is a clear contender for the NBA Clutch Player of the Year. The Bulls' small forward is one of the most reliable and dominant players in clutch situations. DeRozan can keep the Bulls in the playoff run as he can elevate his game when the result hangs in the balance.

DeRozan is averaging 23.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals this season while shooting 47.5% from the field, including 33.5% from beyond the arc.

With the win on Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls improved to 32-34, maintaining the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. They have won six of their last 10 games and will go back-to-back to face the LA Clippers at home on Thursday.