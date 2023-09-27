Recognized as one of the best mid-range scorers in the NBA today, Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan continues to make strides in the league with 14 seasons down. Besides his basketball accomplishments, he is also the father of two daughters with his fiance, Kiara Morrison.

When it comes to being a father figure, DeRozan gave credit to LeBron James. Another father in the NBA fraternity often catches the limelight for mentoring his son.

Additionally, the Bulls star also mentioned how he has also done his part in trying to provide guidance to Bronny James as he enters USC, as per Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

"I definitely support not just him but the program as much as I can," DeRozan said. "I try to attend as many practices and be a support system and be within arm's reach if needed. But no doubt, he has the greatest mentor anyone can have with his dad. The relationship and support that I give all of those young guys is definitely there."

Before entering the NBA, DeMar DeRozan played one year for the USC Trojans men's basketball team during the 2008–09 season.

In that one season with the Trojans, DeRozan averaged 16.6 points per game (52.3% shooting, including 16.7% from 3-point range) and 6.9 rebounds.

Besides being competitors on the court, LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan have shown the brotherhood present in the NBA when it comes to aspects of life that are bigger than basketball.

DeMar Derozan reacts to LeBron James mentoring his son compared to other players in the league

Besides being a father as well as LeBron James, Bulls DeMar DeRozan understood what the Lakers forward was referring to with this comment of his via X.

In an interview with Paul George on his "Podcast P with Paul George," the six-time all-star gave his perspective on James' comments.

"Being in the league so long, you realize how many motherf****** don't love the game of basketball," DeRozan said, "who take it for granted, who just want everything that comes with it, but don't want to put the work in. It's so frustrating. You know what I mean?"

"Like we played in an era where you had to earn everything," DeRozan added, "so you got so many guys coming in thinking they should be playing because their homeboy told them they nice. And it's like, bro, you're not good, so I definitely got Bron's standpoint."

From both of their comments, DeRozan and James have a clear understanding of what it takes to get to the NBA.

They also knew what was at stake once they made it. Every game and offseason mattered to them, as they have not forgotten the journey they took to get to this point in their lives.

With a family to protect and guide, the two all-stars know the competitive nature one must have to last in the NBA.