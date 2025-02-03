DeMar DeRozan's wife Kiara Morrison drops 3-word reaction as daughter Diar dominates to win middle school championship

Just a couple of years ago, DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar stole all the headlines and the hearts of the fans.

With the Chicago Bulls' season on the line, Diar was the team's secret weapon, as she sat courtside and started screaming her lungs off whenever the Toronto Raptors were on the free-throw line.

The Raptors wound up missing 18 free throws, and the Bulls took the win in the Play-In Tournament game.

Now, Diar is making an impact on the court as well. As shown by her mom and coach, Kiara Morrison, she's now excelling for the MXB basketball team in California.

Morrison showed a picture of Diar taking the ball up the court during their recent display in the Hype Her Hoops tournament:

"My big girl," Morrison wrote.

Via Kiara Morrison's IG

DeRozan's team wound up winning the tournament, and this might be the first of many accomplishments to come on the court for the young forward.

However, besides her dedication to the basketball court, Morrison is also proud of her daughter's work ethic. In a follow-up story, she gushed at Diar getting her school assignments done in between games:

"Lil sis watching big sis be responsible and do homework in between games," she wrote.

Via Kiara Robinson's IG

DeMar DeRozan's wife Kiara reacts to inspiring Kobe Bryant take on parenting

DeRozan has always been a vocal Kobe Bryant fan, but he's not the only one in the household.

Upon the fifth anniversary of his tragic death, an old clip of Kobe's take on parenting and helping his daughters find their passion made the rounds on social media:

“It’s a great feeling but it would have been the same if it was anything else, as long as they got the passion for it. That’s the hardest thing, is trying to find something that your kids are passionate about. Gianna loves basketball,” Kobe said.

“It’s fun to watch them figure it out. I watch my daughter Gianna, and she’s aggressive as hell. I didn’t teach her that, she’s just naturally aggressive.”

Morrison took notice of the clip and shared an emotional reaction to it:

“Feel this in my core. And I can’t wait to continue this journey with big girl! Then knowing I have 3 more who may also get the itch is exciting,” Kiara said of the clip.

It's nice to see parents encouraging their children to follow their passion regardless of what they choose to do.

Who knows, maybe one day down the line, Diar will be the next WNBA superstar.

