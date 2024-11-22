DeMar DeRozan shares Kendrick Lamar's surprise album GNX on Instagram, weeks after beefing with Drake

On Friday, Kendrick Lamar dropped a surprise album titled "GNX," much to the joy of fans like DeMar DeRozan, with whom Lamar has a well-documented friendship. Shortly after the album's release, DeRozan took to his Instagram story, posting a photo of the album cover showing Lamar leaning on the trunk of a Buick GNX.

DeRozan didn't post a caption along with the photo, instead deciding to simply let the story speak for itself.

DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) - Instagram story

The post comes on the heels of DeMar DeRozan being on the receiving end of an unprovoked shot from Drake. It came during Vince Carter's jersey retirement game on Nov. 2, between the Raptors and the Kings. While on the broadcast, Drake said that if the Raptors ever retired DeRozan's jersey, he'd take it down himself.

The shot across the bow seemed to come out of left field. Prior to the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, during an interview with local media after signing with the Kings, DeRozan praised Drake. This was in response to a question about whether his joining the team meant they couldn't play Drake's music in the arena anymore.

Considering DeMar DeRozan appeared onstage at Kendrick Lamar's pop-up show in Los Angeles and appeared in Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video, it seems like Drake is holding a grudge.

DeMar DeRozan set to return to action for Sacramento after missing three straight games

While DeMar DeRozan is celebrating the release of Kendrick Lamar's new album, he's also preparing to make his return to the court tonight when the Sacramento Kings play the Los Angeles Clippers.

DeRozan, along with Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, had been dealing with injuries. However, now, according to Chris Haynes, DeRozan will be back in action tonight.

So far, there's been no word on any type of minutes restriction for the veteran forward, and his presence in the lineup alone will be a welcome sight for the Kings. During his three-game absence while dealing with his back, the team went just 1-2, losing nail-biters that DeRozan could have potentially had an impact on.

Currently, the team has a record of 8-7 that sees them sitting in 11th place in the Western Conference. With a record of 5-5 in their last 10, and after losing their most recent outing, DeRozan will look to get the team back on track as he returns to the lineup following the release of Kendrick Lamar's GNX.

