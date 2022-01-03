"DeMar told me to hold my beer" - Kyle Kuzma divulges details about moments in the build-up to DeMar DeRozan's cold-blooded game-winner against Washington Wizards

DeMar DeRozan's buzzer-beater sent the entire arena into a frenzy as the Chicago Bulls secured the win in what turned out to be a close game. Capital One Arena was an emotion-filled dome by the end of the Bulls vs. Washington Wizards fixture on New Year's Day.

The Bulls' win displaces the Brooklyn Nets from the number one position in the NBA Eastern Conference table. Their 24-10 record, having featured in 34 games with a 70.6 win-loss percentage, is currently the best in the Eastern Conference. It's a big feat coming from the young Bulls squad.

Wizards power forward Kyle Kuzma has revealed that Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan told him to hold his beer in the build-up to the game-winning shot.

"DeMar told me to hold my beer."

Mr. Fourth quarter, as he is now known, had also secured a buzzer-beater winning shot in the Bulls' last game against the Indiana Pacers. He helped preserve the Bulls' winning streak against the Pacers by a two-point margin and repeated the same thing against the Wizards with a one-point margin buzzer-beater. DeMar DeRozan's cold-blooded, game-winning shots are fast becoming an identity for the four-time All-Star player.

DeMar DeRozan's buzzer-beater aids the Chicago Bulls in defeating the Washington Wizards to maintain their winning streak

The Chicago Bulls have won seven games in a row for the first time since 2017. Their winning streak was about to end against the Indiana Pacers, until DeMar DeRozan pulled a buzzer-beater from beyond the arc to secure the win.

A few seconds before that, Kyle Kuzma sunk in a clutch bucket to put the Washington Wizards in the lead with a two-point margin with three seconds on the clock. The entire arena erupted as the Wizards and their fans rejoiced in what seemed like a win. The Bulls called a timeout as they strategized for their last play of the night.

Deebo stepped up and sunk in yet another three from the corner in response to Kuzma, winning the game for the Bulls again as the clock ran out. The 32-year old currently has an average of 26.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game this season. He has been phenomenal for the Bulls when it mattered the most.

