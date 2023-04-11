DeMarcus Cousins joins Puerto Rican basketball league, playing for Guaynabo Mets: All you need to know

DeMarcus Cousins is keeping his professional basketball career going, but not in the NBA. Recent reports have emerged that the former No. 5 pick has inked a deal to play overseas.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that DeMarcus Cousins is signing with Guaynabo Mets. He will spend the next few months playing in Puerto Rico, but is still holding out to once again be on an NBA roster.

The Mets are part of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional League and have been around since 1976. While the team originated in San Juan in 1935, they relocated to Guaynabo 30 years later and have been there ever since.

Over the course of their history, the Mets have won a championship on three different occasions. They most recently competed for a title in 2021, but did not come away victorious.

Cousins will not be the only former NBA player on the roster for the Mets this season. Former lottery pick Ed Davis also suits up for the team. After starting his career with the Toronto Raptors in 2011, Davis suited up for eight different teams during his 12 years in the league. He most recently played for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season.

When was the last time DeMarcus Cousins played in the NBA?

At 32 years old, DeMarcus Cousins still has something to give to an NBA team. He might not be the All-Star-level player he used to be, but he can still be a contributor in the right situation.

It is not shocking to see Cousins keeping an eye on the NBA as it hasn't been long since he was on a roster. Last season, he played a total of 48 games for two different teams.

Cousins began the year with the Milwaukee Bucks, but was cut after just 17 games. From there, he joined the Denver Nuggets and was the backup to two-time MVP Nikola Jokic. In that span, he posted averages of 8.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

Since getting injured in 2017, Cousins has had a hard time finding a consistent home in the NBA. He's had runs with the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and LA Clippers, but no team has kept him for an entire season.

Going overseas could be a nice change of pace for the two-time All-NBA big man. He can keep himself in shape, and if he performs well, another team might come calling to roll the dice on him.

