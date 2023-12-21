Democrat senator from Virginia scoffs at Washington Wizards/Capitals' move to Virginia from DC: "Must think I have dumba** written on my forehead"

Virginia State Senator Louise Lucas has pledged to oppose a new arena for the Washington Wizards and Capitals in northern Virginia. This follows Wizards and Capitals owner Ted Leonsis and Governor Glenn Youngkin announcing a potential deal last week to move both teams to a new arena complex in Alexandria, Virginia.

While the move received a lot of criticism from some quarters, particularly politicians in Washington, it was mostly welcomed by a majority of Virginia residents. Democrat State Sen. Louise Lucas, however, is opposed to the move. She said on Wednesday that Virginia public funds should not be used to support the estimated $2.2 billion mega project.

"Anyone who thinks I am going to approve an arena in Northern Virginia using state tax dollars before we deliver on toll relief and for public schools in Hampton Roads must think I have dumba** written on my forehead," she posted on X/Twitter.

The proposed project is supposed to host various venues, including a new arena, an outdoor music site, and retail areas. It will be situated in the Potomac Yard neighborhood of Alexandria, near the Reagan National Airport on the banks of the Potomac River.

NBA teams are rarely hosted in suburban areas, and the project, if successful, will be among the first. Washington is already home to one suburban team, the Washington Commanders. Currently, no NBA team plays home games outside of their named city.

Why Warriors Steve Kerr didn't like Jordan Poole's sudden move to the Washington Wizards

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he hated the way Jordan Poole's time with the team came to an end last season.

"I just hate the way it ended for Jordan here because he is a huge success story. For us and for him, this was a great marriage. He helped us win a title. We helped him, you know, become a champion and a guy who signed a big contract, life-changing contract. It was all wildly successful. But I hate the way it ended," Kerr told Anthony Slater of The Athletic

Poole had an unconventional final year with the Warriors. After playing a vital role in the Warriors winning a fourth NBA title in eight years, the team awarded him a huge contract extension, apparently looking to build their future around him.

However, Poole got into an altercation with Warriors forward Draymond Green during a training session. Green ended up punching Poole in the face.

After eight months, Poole was out of San Francisco, heading to the Washington Wizards.