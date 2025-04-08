"Deni Avdija saved his life" - NBA fans react to $3.5 billion Trail Blazers extending GM's contract despite playoff elimination

NBA fans had mixed reactions to NBA insider Shams Charania's tweet on Monday that the Portland Trail Blazers signed general manager Joe Cronin to a contract extension.

Ad

The Trail Blazers, who are valued at $3.5 billion (according to Forbes), have been eliminated from postseason contention, with a 35-44 record. They have surpassed their win total from last season, having finished the 2023-24 season with the third-worst record in the NBA (21-61).

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans credited forward Deni Avdija's stellar play as the reason for Cronin's extension. Over the last 13 games, Avdiji has put up 26.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. In 36.6 minutes, he has shot 52%, including 45.7% from the 3-point line.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

In the Blazers' most recent game, a 118-113 road loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, he had 37 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 12-for-25 shooting.

"Deni Avdija saved his life," a fan posted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Deni Avdija got that man extension," another fan said.

Many fans didn't approve of the Blazers' move to extend Cronin, though.

"Yeah and then they’ll be the 12 seed again when they get the 12th pick. Stuck in purgatory," one wrote.

"Joe Cronin lies, this man should be in jail and not receiving a new extension," another tweeted.

Ad

However, others supported the signing and praised Cronin's roster moves.

"Blazers fans might’ve doubted the rebuild, but Cronin’s been cooking quietly. Respect the grind," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Was a hater when he first took over, but this man traded for both Camara and Deni. In Joe Cronin we trust," another commented.

"Got Deni and Ayton, drafted camara, Shaedon, Scoot, and Clingan in his 3 year run, respect. Just needs to get jerami and anfernee the hell out of the roster," a fan said.

Ad

Cronin has spent 19 years with the Trail Blazers. He started as an intern and was promoted to assistant GM in 2021. Following Neil Olshey's dismissal in December 2021, Cronin was named the interim GM and was announced as the GM in May 2022, signing a four-year contract.

"Excited for the future" - Trail Blazers chair on Joe Cronin extension

Portland Trail Blazers chair Jody Allen said on Monday that the team is looking forward to the direction general manager Joe Cronin has carved out.

Ad

"Joe has demonstrated leadership and vision during his time as general manager, and I'm excited to see him continue building the foundation for a long-term, winning team," Allen said.

"We are all thrilled with the team's forward momentum and excited for the future of Trail Blazers basketball."

Cronin said in a statement:

"My vision is to have a competitive roster with the potential for sustained success, while creating a culture that helps all our players, coaches and staff thrive. I couldn't be more excited for what's to come."

Jody Allen is the brother of the late Paul Allen, who purchased the franchise in 1988. Allen, also a Microsoft co-founder, died in 2018, and the ownership moved to his estate, which is managed by his sister.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB, and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Trail Blazers Nation! You can check out the latest Portland Trail Blazers Schedule and dive into the Trail Blazers Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.