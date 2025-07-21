"Dennis Rodman is not better than no f*ing Draymond Green": Kevin Durant's brother states as ex-Warrior goes scorched earth in viral debate

Due to his on-court antics, Draymond Green has been a polarizing figure throughout most of his NBA career. Following a recent viral debate, one sibling of an NBA superstar came to the defense of the veteran forward. During a recent episode of the &quot;Gil's Arena&quot; podcast, Kenyon Martin and Nick Young got into a heated debate regarding all-time rankings. When it was stated that Dennis Rodman was better than Green, &quot;Swaggy P&quot; was visibly upset. This stance does have some bias, as Young won a championship alongside Green on the Golden State Warriors in 2018. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYoung was not the only person to come to Draymond Green's defense following Martin's take. Kevin Durant's brother Tony was found in the comments also touting that the Warriors forward should be ahead of Rodman on any all-time list. &quot;Dennis Rodman is not better than no f***** draymomd green stop the bulls*** man,&quot; Durant wrote. Tony Durant's commentDurant also has ties to Green, given his brother's most notable stop in his NBA career. Though the two had a major falling out at the end of his time with the Warriors, Kevin Durant still captured a pair of championships and Finals MVPs with the franchise.Kenyon Martin was firm on his Draymond Green stance Dennis Rodman was far from the only person that Kenyon Martin put ahead of Draymond Green all-time. Leading up to Nick Young's viral outburst, the two got into a heated discussion about the four-time champion.While his numbers don't jump off the page, Green is one of the most unique talents of his generation. Despite being undersized, he's manned the Warriors' frontcourt for years with his high-level defense. Green also gives Golden State's offense a different dynamic because of his ability to facilitate at the power forward and center positions. Green's rare collection of skills is what resulted in him being such a foundational piece of the Warriors' dynasty.Martin didn't discredit what Green has been able to accomplish in his career. However, he has a hard time placing him high on any all-time list. During his debate with Young, he stated that there is a vast number of players he feels could go ahead of Green. Some of the names Martin mentioned were LaMarcus Aldridge, Elton Brand, and Al Jefferson. &quot;I could list 200 people that's better at basketball than Draymond Green right now,&quot; Martin said. &quot;Championships aside, we talking about basketball.&quot; With multiple championships, All-Star appearances and a DPOY on his resumé, there is no denying that Green is an all-time talent in the NBA.