"He got 12-13 models with him"- Dennis Rodman details crazy two weeks he spent with Russian president Vladimir Putin

Dennis Rodman is a unique sports personality in many ways. His friendship with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un raised a lot of eyebrows, but he recently said that he shares almost the same relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an interview with journalist VLAD TV, the five-time NBA champion bared that he spent time in Russia and hung out with Putin. Rodman described his two-week experience:

"I was saying I went with him for two weeks in Russia. He was cool to me too. Every time we go out, it's like 'oh sh*t.' He got 12, 13 models and ever day we go out to eat, there's somebody to go to parties like these models like just right there with us. I'm like 'wow, man, you do this every day?' That's crazy."

WATCH: Dennis Rodman's interview with DJ Vlad

Did Joe Biden block Dennis Rodman's trip to Russia?

While WNBA star Brittney Griner was being detained in Russia, Dennis Rodman told NBC News that he would be going out to help the six-time NBA All-Star get back to the USA.

"I got permission to go to Russia to help that girl. I'm trying to go this week. I know Putin too well."

However, Rodman was prevented from flying to Russia, as confirmed by an anonymous official at the White House:

“It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts.”

Luckily for Griner, her release was secured after a prolonged period of time. As to whether this was a decision that Biden made, well that is a separate issue.

