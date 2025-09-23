Dennis Rodman left overwhelmed with emotions by superfan's heartwarming gesture who traveled 7000km

Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman was emotionally overwhelmed by a superfan’s heartwarming gesture for him. On Monday, Rodman posted pictures on social media, sharing his meeting with a fan who traveled 7,000 km for a picture with the Bulls legend.The fan made a sign for Rodman, highlighting his journey to see the basketball Hall of Famer. The fan also had a smiley face drawn in his hair, similar to how Rodman styled his hair in the 1990s. The five-time NBA champion shared a series of pictures on Instagram documenting his meeting with the fan:“Hope somebody makes you smile today 🙂,” he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRodman also shared a picture of the fan’s handmade board on his Instagram story. The board read:“Dennis! I traveled 7,000 km because of you 1 📷 together pls!”Dennis Rodman’s Instagram story.One of the league’s most polarizing figures in the 90s, Dennis Rodman is still admired throughout the world. He spent 14 seasons in the NBA playing for the Detroit Pistons, San Antonio Spurs, Chicago Bulls, LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.Rodman retired in 2000 with two Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Defensive 1st Team selections and five NBA championships. He averaged 7.3 points and 13.1 rebounds in 911 games.&quot;He's making a lot of money for us&quot;: Dennis Rodman feels the NBA benefited from his behaviorDennis Rodman, known for his polarizing personality and larger-than-life lifestyle, feels he got away with a lot of his questionable behavior while he was in the NBA. While speaking on Sean Kim's podcast in 2019, Rodman attributed this leniency to how much money he made for the NBA:&quot;'Oh, s***, he's making a lot of money for us. Whatever he does, just keep doing what you're doing,'&quot; Rodman said on the NBA's stance.While Rodman feels the league was lenient with him, he still racked up plenty of punishment over his career. He served multiple suspensions, including an 11-game absence, which was the result of Rodman kicking cameraman Eugene Amos in 1997.Moreover, Rodman's tenure with the Spurs also resulted in many fines and suspensions. He also made headlines near the end of his career after the NBA blocked Rodman from wearing No. 69 with the Mavericks due to its &quot;sexual connotations.&quot;