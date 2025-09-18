Dennis Rodman makes major change to personal appearance after wiping infamous tattoo of his girlfriend

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was known for his defense and rebounding as a player. Off the court, he had a reputation for being eccentric. The five-time champion was one of the first players to express themselves using their bodies.He had a wide range of hair colors, which changed constantly. Rodman also covered his body with tattoos, which not a lot of players had during the 1980s and 1990s. One of the biggest shocks from the former Chicago Bulls star was when he got a tattoo of his girlfriend, 30-year-old singer Yella Yella, on his right cheek.That said, Dennis Rodman's latest Instagram post shows him without the tattoo on his face.&quot;Keep Being Original,&quot; Rodman posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe former Detroit Pistons star had his girlfriend's face inked on his face in July 2023. Chicago-based tattoo artist Van Johnson created the design. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTMZ Sports interviewed Yella Yella about Rodman's decision to have her face inked on him. According to the singer, she was against it and called the 6-foot-7 big man &quot;crazy&quot; for doing it.“I actually told him not to do it,” she told the outlet. “I'm like, ‘What're you doing?’ ”Dennis Rodman and Yella Yella have been dating since 2023, according to People Magazine. TMZ Sports also asked Rodman about the tattoo, which he said is for his partner, for accepting him as he is.“This is my last dance with a woman,” the legend said. “I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that's why I did it for her.”Dennis Rodman's most notable girlfriendsDennis Rodman has been linked with various female celebrities in the past. One of the highest-profile relationships he's had was with pop icon Madonna. The two dated for a few months in 1994. According to Rodman's memoir &quot;Bad As I Wanna Be,&quot; they didn't have any problems when they were together.&quot;We never had any problems. It was one of the easiest relationships I'd ever been in,&quot; the Bulls legend wrote.The other high-profile relationship that Rodman had was with Carmen Electra. The two dated in 1998 and got married in November of that year. However, they filed for annulment nine days after their wedding.The next relationship that the Hall of Fame player had was with Michell Moyer. The two met in 1999 and had two kids, DJ (2001) and Trinity (2002). In 2003, the couple moved forward and got married.Dennis Rodman's marriage to Moyer ended in 2012, while his wife initially filed for divorce in 2004.