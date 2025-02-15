Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman drops 4-word reaction as Spirit teammate announces delightful personal news

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman dropped her reaction to her Washington Spirit teammate's delightful personal news. On Friday, Rodman's teammate Andi Sullivan shared a piece of good news with her 53K followers.

The Washington Spirits star shared a picture of herself with her dog and her husband Drews Kundrich. She announced her pregnancy to her followers and also showcased a sonography of her baby girl in the picture.

Rodman's daughter shared Sullivan's post on her Instagram story and expressed her heartfelt thoughts in her upload's caption.

"My heart is happy🥰" Rodman captioned.

Trinity Rodman reacts to her teammate's delightful news on IG. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

Trinity Rodman and Andi Sullivan have been together on the Washington Spirits since 2021. They have formed a good friendship in the process.

Dennis Rodman's daughter is a professional athlete but in a different sport than her father. She is a soccer player for the Washington Spirits in the National Women's Soccer League.

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman gets nostalgic over childhood picture

Trinity Rodman got nostalgic over her childhood picture on Instagram. On Feb. 6, the Washington Spirits star shared the "Attacking Third's" Instagram post featuring her childhood picture.

She expressed her nostalgic thoughts about the picture in her upload's caption:

"Same trin🥺"

Trinity gets nostalgic on IG over her childhood pictures. (Credits: @trinity_rodman/Instagram)

The post congratulated Trinity Rodman on the occasion of the National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The NWSL star is one of the best female soccer players in the world. She is the youngest player to ever get drafted in an NWSL draft and she lived up to honor by scoring a goal on her debut on Apr. 10, 2021.

Trinity and Dennis Rodman are not close and their rocky relationship has made the headlines quite many times. Last year in December, Dennis apologized to her daughter for not playing a major part of her life and being distant. The former Chicago Bulls star issued the apology after his daughter refused to call him her father.

