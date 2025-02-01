Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity Rodman drops heartfelt 2-word reaction to brother DJ receiving praise

Dennis Rodman's two children, who are active in professional sports, are seemingly supportive of each other's careers. On Friday, Rodman's daughter Trinity sent love to her brother DJ on social media.

The 22-year-old Trinity, who plays for the Washington Spirit in the National Women's Soccer League, shared a reel posted by the NBA G League's Maine Celtics that centered on her 23-year-old brother Dennis Jr. (or "DJ"):

"Love this," she captioned her Instagram story.

Trinity Rodman shows her appreciation for an IG story centered on her brother DJ. Image source: IG.com/trinity_rodman

The clip shared by Trinity shows Maine Celtics coach Tyler Lashbrook speaking about her big brother:

"We picked him up just a couple of weeks ago off the local player pool," narrated Lashbrook. "He's come in and just filled a role, and brought a lot of energy. He's earned minutes with us."

Lashbrook is referring to DJ's second stint with the Celtics, as he was waived by the team on Jan. 9. DJ's return to Maine marks something of a redemption arc for the USC and Washington State alum.

Trinity, meanwhile, has been making her own strides in soccer. After her college career at Washington State was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Trinity (who was then 18) decided to turn pro in 2021, becoming the youngest player to be drafted in the NWSL.

Since then, Trinity has won an NWSL championship as well as a gold medal with the U.S. women's soccer team at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Dennis Rodman's daughter opens up about her relationship with the NBA icon

While Trinity has shown her support for DJ's career multiple times on social media, she has had less-than-flattering words to say about her relationship with her father.

Late last year, the Washington Spirit forward, on the Call Her Daddy podcast, minced no words about what her dad has meant to her:

"He's not a dad. Maybe by blood, but nothing else," said Trinity.

This statement echoes Trinity's past comments about not seeing eye to eye with her father, whom she claimed would go months or even years without communicating with her.

That seems to be in stark contrast to her relationship with her brother DJ, as evident in her warm messages of support for the G League player.

