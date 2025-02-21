Dennis Rodman’s ex drops 1-word reaction as daughter Trinity Rodman & son get major spotlight in $23.4B brand campaign

Dennis Rodman's ex, Michelle Rodman, dropped a one-word reaction to her daughter Trinity Rodman and son DJ Rodman appearing in the sportswear giant Adidas' latest campaign.

Michelle shared the campaign's commercial on her Instagram and expressed her reaction in the caption:

"SIBS🫶🏼," Michele wrote.

In the video that Dennis Rodman's ex shared, Trinity sits on a bench with her brother, DJ. The Chicago Bulls legend's son drinks water from a sipper bottle when her younger sister asks her to share the bottle. However, DJ refuses to listen to her sister, highlighting the mischievous side of a sibling bond.

The Washington Spirits star snatches the bottle from her brother's hand and sips away the water before leaving. DJ is left with a confused reaction, which turns into a faint smile. The video then shows a template that focuses on the special bonds in one's life.

"We all need someone to make us believe," the template read.

According to Forbes, Adidas has a market cap of $23.4 billion. The German sportswear giant launched their new campaign featuring Trinity, and the star promoted the campaign on her Instagram on Feb. 12.

She shared a series of pictures featuring her brother. Dennis Rodman's children have made a name for themselves in sports. Trinity is a professional soccer player in the National Women's Soccer League, while DJ is a professional basketball player for the Maine Celtics in the G League.

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity, joins Aliyah Boston and Anthony Edwards in Adidas' new commercial

Dennis Rodman's daughter, Trinity Rodman, joined the elite company of world-renowned athletes in Adidas' new commercial. On Tuesday, the Washington Spirts star shared Adidas' video on her Instagram handle.

The video featured big names from the sports world appearing for a new Adidas campaign. The video featured Rodman alongside Anthony Edwards, Aliyah Boston and soccer stars Lamine Yamal and Aitana Bonmati.

The German sportswear giant described the new campaign:

"Where there is doubt, there is belief. Sometimes you just need someone to help you find it."

The commercial is a part of the "You Got This" campaign, which is the same that featured Trinity and her brother, DJ Rodman. Trinity doesn't have a great relationship with her father, Dennis. However, she has made a name for herself by walking down a similar path.

