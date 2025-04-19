Dennis Rodman's ex Michelle Rodman drops 2-word reaction to Ben Shelton's historic ATP milestone

Ben Shelton made history by becoming the first American to reach the semifinals in men's singles tennis in the ATP 500 Tournament in Munich, Germany. He has since made more history by defeating Francisco Cerundolo in the final four and reaching the final.

Michelle Rodman, the ex-wife of Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman, went to social media to share on her Instagram story a photo of Shelton after the historic moment.

She congratulated Shelton on his achievement as well as his advancement to the final four.

"Congrats Ben!" Michelle Rodman wrote.

Michelle Rodman posts about Ben Shelton's historic achievement

Dennis Rodman married Michelle Rodman in 2003 after the couple met in 1999. Together, the couple had a daughter named Trinity and a son named DJ. Trinity Rodman is a forward for the Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League and the United States national team.

Trinity and Ben began dating earlier this year ahead of the tennis star's trip to Germany. Both athletes come from a line of professional athletes, as Shelton's parents were both professional tennis players.

Shelton is ranked 12th in the men's singles rankings by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has won two singles titles on the ATP Tour and has also reached the semifinals of the 2023 US Open and 2025 Australian Open.

Shelton defeated Luciano Darderi 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour to accomplish the feat of becoming the first American to advance to the semifinals since the series began in 2009.

He had previously defeated Borna Gojo in the Round of 32 to advance to the Round of 16. Shelton battled against Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round of 16 before advancing to the quarterfinal round.

Ben Shelton will now face top seed Alexander Zverev in the final of the BMW Open.

Michelle Rodman is the mother of two professional athletes

While Trinity Rodman starred on the soccer field at Washington State before playing on the United States national team, DJ Rodman followed in their father's footsteps by playing basketball.

DJ Rodman played at Washington State from 2019 to 2023 before transferring to USC for one season. The son of the basketball hall of fame went undrafted in the 2024 draft, but caught on with the Los Angeles Clippers for the NBA Summer League.

He eventually signed with the Washington Wizards' G League team before being waived by the franchise. He was then signed by the Maine Celtics, where he spent the rest of the season.

