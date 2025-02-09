Dennis Rodman's ex-wife sends support to DJ Rodman amid winning streak

NBA and Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman's ex-wife, Michelle Rodman, gave a shoutout to their son, DJ Rodman, on Saturday. The 23-year-old plays for the Maine Celtics in the G League, with the team receiving plaudits for its winning streak.

After the Maine Celtics' latest win against the Windy City Bulls on Saturday, Michelle showed her support for DJ on Instagram. The mother of two posted an Instagram picture of her son and his teammate, JD Davison, and captioned it with a fiery reaction.

"🔥🔥🔥," she wrote.

The Massachusetts outfit is currently on a five-game winning streak and beat the Windy City Bulls 102-98. Davison was on fire as he recorded 36 points and helped his team get an overtime victory. However, DJ Rodman was not fit to play in the game as he continues to recover from an illness that has kept him out of his team's last two games.

The former USC star has been a great squad player for the Celtics, as he has played 13 of his team's 20 games. He currently averages 5.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while also dishing out 1.2 assists per game.

Michelle Rodman reacts to Trinity Rodman becoming the first women's soccer star to get a song

Michelle Rodman reacted to a song dedicated to her daughter, Trinity Rodman, on Instagram on Sunday. The track was released by Los Angeles artist Adam Pastel and gained popularity on social media, with fans posting reels and TikToks with the catchy number.

The mother of two Rodman children, Michelle, posted a TikTok on her Instagram, which showed Pastel promoting the song with a short caption:

"First Song About a Female Soccer Player #History."

Trinity's soccer team, the Washington Spirit, also bumped the track as it posted a reel with it on Instagram. Captioning the video compilation of Rodman with a short message, the Spirit's official account wrote:

"Ball so hard they name a song after you 😜"

The 22-year-old forward received a special shoutout from her hometown artist as she continues to gain popularity for her acts on and off the field. Voted fifth among the top 100 soccer athletes in the world by The Guardian in December 2024, it won't be long before we see Trinity take over the women's soccer scene.

