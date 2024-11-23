Dennis Rodman's GF Yella Yella and Scottie Pippen's daughter share snaps from Bulls-Hawks game

On Friday, Dennis Rodman and his rapper girlfriend, Yella Yella, attended the Chicago Bulls vs Atlanta Hawks game. She uploaded pictures of herself and the Bulls legend attending the game in an Instagram post.

Yella mentioned Rodman in the caption of her upload and followed it with a "bulls" hashtag. The post featured two pictures and a boomerang. The first showed the Bulls legend walking down the tunnel with his girlfriend. Rodman wore an oversized T-shirt over olive green pants. He went for a relaxed look, preferring Crocs as his footwear. A cap and sunglasses completed his look.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The second was a boomerang of the rapper showing off her game outfit. Vella wore a white varsity Bulls jacket over a red t-shirt—the signature colors of Chicago. The last showed Rodman standing on the court greeting the audience.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Rodman and Yella were not the celebrities at the game. Bulls legend Scottie Pippen's daughter, Taylor, was also there. She posted an Instagram story with a snap of the game's final score, 136–122.

Taylor Pippen posts the Bulls vs. Hawks score on her IG story. (Credits: @taypippen/Instagram)

Zach LaVine performed well, scoring 26 points, collecting three rebounds and dishing out four assists to help his team secure the win. Nikola Vucevic was an excellent support to LaVine, having a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Dennis Rodman's girlfriend hints at possible Travis Scott collaboration

Yella hinted at a possible collaboration with pop culture sensation Travis Scott. Earlier this month, the Bulls legend's girlfriend posted a picture of her standing beside Scott on her Instagram handle.

The "Eyes Roll Back" singer accompanied a cryptic caption with her post.

"Type Sh*t," she wrote.

A collaboration with Scott is a good move for Yella's career. However, chances are her boyfriend won't like it. Rodman accused the "Sicko Mode" rapper of copying his Nike Ndestrukt shoe design and using it in his own Nike Jordan x Travis Scott shoe line.

"Travis Scott has copied my shoe. I was the first guy to do mine backward when I was playing with the Chicago Bulls," Rodman said at Chicago sneaker convention 'Got Sole' in March 2023.

"Come on, Travis, give us some credit. You copied my sh*t. So this ain’t new. This ain’t new, brother. But, either way, congratulations."

Rodman's girlfriend hasn't confirmed anything about an upcoming collaboration, however, it won't be surprising to see either artist feature in the other's next song.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.