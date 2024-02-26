Dennis Rodman's girlfriend Yella Yella stuns in $118,750 Rolex and luxe Louis Vuitton accessories at Chris Chelios' jersey retirement

NBA legend Dennis Rodman was one of the listed names for former NHL defenseman Chris Chelios' jersey retirement ceremony. The New Jersey-born former NBA star arrived at the venue with his girlfriend, Yella Yella, who was carrying Louis Vuitton accessories.

Rodman's girlfriend was carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.

Yella also wore LV trainers.

Yella also had a Rolex on her wrist.

A long list of star attendees for the jersey retirement ceremony featuring Dennis Rodman

The Chicago Blackhawks held a ceremony to retire Chris Chelios' No. 7 jersey, marking him as the ninth player in franchise history to receive this honor. Several prominent figures from the sports and entertainment industry graced the event.

Notable attendees included Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, who is renowned as one of the best rebounding forwards in NBA history and had played for the Chicago Bulls during the same period as Chelios was with the Blackhawks.

Chelios' former teammates from his nine-year stint with the Blackhawks, such as Gary Suter, Denis Savard, Tony Amonte, Ed Belfour and Jeremy Roenick, were also present to honor the legendary defenseman.

The gathering was further enhanced by the presence of celebrated hockey personalities like Mark Messier, a six-time Stanley Cup winner, and Wayne Gretzky, who is the all-time leading scorer in the NHL.

Apart from these renowned figures from the sporting world, the event also saw the presence of other influential guests. This included Theo Epstein, formerly the Red Sox general manager and later the Chicago Cubs president in MLB.

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder and supermodel Cindy Crawford were also present at the event.