Dennis Rodman's son DJ Rodman determined to avoid father's flamboyant lifestyle in first pro season: "Doesn’t mean I’m going to go out and party"

Son of five-time NBA champion Dennis Rodman, DJ Rodman is trying to find his way to the NBA after spending five seasons between Washington State and the USC Trojans in college. The forward didn't have the best numbers in college (6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 41.1% from the field), but that hasn't prevented him from trying his hand in the G League.

Aside from being his son, DJ and his father Denis don't share many things, especially when it comes to nightlife and off-the-court activities. During an interview with Andscape's Martenzie Johnson published on Thursday, DJ made it clear that he's not interested in emulating his father's wild nights from his NBA career.

“Just because I’m around him doesn’t mean I’m going to go out and party every single night, I’m going to be a nuisance, doesn’t mean I’m going to be all these things that everyone thinks I’m going to be,” Rodman said.

Instead, DJ Rodman says he prefers to spend time with his girlfriend at home playing video games. Rodman, alongside Penny Hardaway's son, Hayden, represents the Capital City Go-Go, the G League's affiliate of the Wizards.

They are trying to get a shot in the association, but the season is still young. Rodman and Hardaway have set their sights on a goal and don't want to skip any steps to make it to the big league.

They were selected in the second round of the 2024 G League Draft on Oct. 26. In four games played in the Tip-Off Tournament, DJ Rodman has averaged 3.5 ppg, 4.0 rpg and 1.0 apg in 15.1 minutes per game while shooting 50% from the field and 50% from the free-throw line.

DJ Rodman sends clear message about his journey in the G League

Despite being the sons of two of the best players of their generation, DJ Rodman and Hayden Hardaway are well aware that they need to separate from their fathers and try to create their own path.

“We’re not going to be naive to the fact that our dads are who they are,” Rodman said (per Andscape). “We’re going to try our hardest to be different and carve our own path even though, of course, we’re always going to have that cloud over our head.”

If the Washington Wizards (2-11) keep playing at a poor level, perhaps they'd think about giving these two players a chance in the league.

