Dennis Rodman seeks tattoo touch-up for fading ink dedicated to girlfriend Yella Yella

Dennis Rodman, the former NBA star, has recently sparked the attention of tattoo artists by seeking a touch-up for the fading ink dedicated to his girlfriend, Yella Yella.

In a recent Instagram video, Rodman was seen calling top tattoo artists to come and provide a color touch-up to the prominent tattoo of Yella Yella's face on his right cheek.

"I need someone as a tattoo artist, a great tattoo artist to do one thing, if you see this right here guys, it's fading away(pointing towards his face tattoo).

"I have done it three times but for some reason, it keeps fading. I want a tattoo artist to do one thing, give me some colour of love. Can anyone out there help me?" Rodman said in the video.

Rodman has his right cheek covered with the near-realistic black-and-white face tattoo of Yella. The couple also have a joint YouTube channel together.

The 2011 inductee to the Basketball Hall of Fame initially unveiled his face tattoo in July 2023 and it has drawn significant public interest ever since. His girlfriend Yella Yella is a rapper. Some of her released singles are "Eyes Roll Back" in 2019 and "Ride the Wave" in 2020.

Yella first did not approve Dennis Rodman of the crazy tattoo

Yella Yella initially expressed disapproval of Dennis Rodman's decision to get a portrait tattoo of her on his face. In a candid conversation with TMZ Sports, she revealed that she considered the idea "crazy" when Rodman first mentioned it to her. She even explicitly conveyed her opposition, stating:

"I actually told him not to do it."

Despite Yella Yella's initial objections, Dennis Rodman was resolute in his decision. Moreover, Yella Yella's disclosed that Rodman initially intended the portrait to be even larger than its final size.

In the same interview, he conveyed the significance of the tattoo, describing it as "his last dance with a woman."

“This is my last dance with a woman. I thank her for loving me the way I am, and that's why I did it for her.”

