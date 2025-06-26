"Dennis Schroder all over again" - NBA fans react to Austin Reaves turning down $90 million contract extension to make more money in free agency

On Thursday, The Athletic's Dan Woike reported that LA Lakers star Austin Reaves turned down a four-year, $90 million extension from the team. Reaves has two years left on his current deal with a player option for the final year. Instead of securing his future in the league, the Lakers' third option plans on seeking a more lucrative deal in free agency.

Reaves was key for the Lakers in 2024-25. He made 73 appearances, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, while shooting 46% (37.7% from 3-point range). At times, Reaves showed the ability to carry LA's offense by himself, recording multiple 30-point games.

His scoring ability makes him an attractive option for many. Still, fans fear Reaves is headed down the same path as Dennis Schroder, who lost out on nearly $84 million after rejecting a contract extension with the Lakers.

“Dennis Schroder all over again, I like Reaves, but he’s not a 100m+ player,” one fan said.

𝔹𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕣𝕝𝕕 ‏ @BolWrld LINK Dennis Schroder all over again, I like reaves but he’s not a 100m+ player

Another fan said:

Unbiased Mets Fan @TheMetsX LINK Dennis Schroeder did something very similar is all I’ll say… 🤷‍♂️

Another fan said:

jaime @jaime_solis LINK Bro really betting the house on himself, gotta respect it

As Reaves made his intention to test free agency clear, fans immediately began to call for a trade.

One fan said:

Wayne DuPree @TheDupreeReport LINK Trade him now.

Another fan said:

🦅 RUN IT BACK🦅 (LIX Champs💍💍) @RollPhillyDawgz LINK Gotta look and see what you can get for him now. Can’t risk losing him for nothing.

One fan commented:

Master of None @treytrey1011 LINK Might as well trade him before he walks then. He’s a great player and one of the best internally-developed players the Lakers have had in YEARS, but he isn’t worth star money. May as well get value from him

How Austin Reaves could lose millions by repeating Dennis Schroder’s mistake

Dennis Schroder reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension when he first arrived in LA during the 2020-21 season. Schroder declined, intending to sign a more lucrative deal in free agency, the same as Reaves. Unfortunately, no team in the league was willing to offer him a similar deal.

A year later, Schroder signed a one-year, $5.9 million deal with the Boston Celtics. He returned to the Lakers in 2022-23 on a one-year, $2.6 million contract. While Schroder’s decision to bet on himself was admirable, it cost him millions of dollars.

Now, Reaves could be headed down the same path. At 27, he has come to life, averaging over 20 ppg for the first time in his career. But, there’s no guarantee that Reaves can manage his level of play for two more seasons.

If his numbers drop, he could lose millions as he tries to pursue more money in free agency.

