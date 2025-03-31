Dennis Schroder drops reaction as Pistons' Isaiah Stewart proudly embraces 'Bad Boys' behavior during ejection

Isaiah Stewart proudly embodied the "Bad Boys Pistons" attitude while exiting the court following his ejection during the Detroit Pistons road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Ad

Reacting to the moment, his teammate, Dennis Schroder, shared a video of Stewart's exit on his Instagram story and coupled it with a fire emoji.

Dennis Schroder reacts to Stewart's 'Bad Boy Pistons' behavior during ejection (Image: @ds17_fg)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"DETROIT! F**k outta here," Stewart said as he exited the court while pointing to the team's logo on his jersey.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Isaiah Stewart, along with six other people, was ejected following a second-quarter brawl during the game.

There was tension between the Pistons and Timberwolves for a few plays, with Donte DiVincenzo and Rudy Gobert having words with Stewart. However, it escalated quickly following DiVincenzo stepping in to support Naz Reid as he confronted Pistons rookie Ron Holland after his foul on Reid.

Expand Tweet

Ad

After a lengthy review of the altercation, Detroit Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ejected along with Isaiah Stewart, Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser. On the other hand, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni was ejected along with Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo.

NBA fans react to Isaiah Stewart embracing "Bad Boy" behavior during ejection

Isaiah Stewart has gotten into plenty of scuffles over the course of his five-year NBA career with the Detroit Pistons. His latest ejection and reaction to it sparked a range of responses from fans, with many, likely Pistons fans, lauding the 6-foot-8 center for proudly embodying the "Bad Boys" attitude.

Ad

"Detroit vs EVERYBODY," a fan tweeted.

"His career would be legendary only if he ends it with Detroit," a fan tweeted.

"If I was a GM I need an Isiah Stewart on my team," a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, others called out Stewart for being overly aggressive, highlighting his frequent on-court scuffles.

"Never seen a clip of him scoring or making a defensive play…. Only acting like this lol," a fan tweeted.

Ad

"I dislike this ni**a so much. He doesn’t care, he just wants to fight, not play basketball," a fan tweeted.

"Lmao, detroit wanna be bad boys so bad 😭🤣🤣" a fan tweeted.

Sunday's game concluded with the Detroit Pistons suffering a 123-104 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In over seven minutes of playtime before being ejected, Isaiah Stewart recorded four rebounds, an assist and a block off the bench.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.