Dennis Schroder FIBA World Cup 2023 MVP chances: Will German captain be favorite following entry to Finals?

On Sunday, September 10, Dennis Schroder's Germany and Bogdan Bogdanovic's Serbia clash for the FIBA World Cup title. While the event does not appear as glittery as it may have to an NBA fan, with Team USA and Canada missing out on the title match, there are quite a few NBA players who shall battle it out at the finals, and the German captain is among them.

Schroder has been a crucial part of Germany's run and makes a case for being their most valuable player. But in the larger scheme of things, has he done enough to warrant MVP consideration for the tournament as a whole?

If statistics are to go by, Schroder has averaged 17.9 points, two rebounds, and 6.7 assists for the World Cup and is fresh off a 17-point, 9-assist outing against the favorites for the title, Team USA. The Raptors guard ranks 20th in scoring average, 8th in assists per game, and 23rd in steals among all players in the World Cup. However, he ranks only 62nd in scoring efficiency.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While he is the leader of his nation in scoring and assists, it has hardly been a carry job by the former Lakers guard. Dennis Schroder has had ample help from the Wagner brothers and Daniel Theis. Regardless, it can be said that there is merit to a Schroder MVP case. He is arguably the most important player for the tournament's most impressive team so far.

On most occasions, the winner of the MVP award has gone the way of players from the winning team. The last instance of a player winning the award without his team taking the honors was Dirk Nowitzki in 2003.

Schroder would like his hands on the MVP trophy but would certainly want to do it differently from his illustrious German predecessor.

Dennis Schroder faces competition from Bogdan Bogdanovic for MVP honors among players in the final

Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia is Dennis Schroder's MVP rival in the FIBA World Cup Finals

Schroder will be locking horns with fellow NBA guard Bogdan Bogdanovic for the title and individual glory in the ultimate showdown on Sunday.

Bogdanovic has averaged 19.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.6 assists over the tournament and was exceptional for the Serbians during their knockout stage performances. A good showing in the finals would likely catapult the Pistons guard to individual glory regardless of the game's outcome.

Other MVP honors candidates include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, two of the NBA's brightest stars, who shall also be facing off in a North American showdown between the USA and Canada for 3rd place.