Dennis Schroder blasted the NBA over its decision to rescind Anthony Edwards’ 18th technical foul, which will render Edwards available for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ regular season finale against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The Detroit Pistons point guard posted on his Instagram story and tagged the NBA with a strong message.

“LOVE TO COMPETE AGAINST THIS GUY!! BUT @nba THIS IS INSANE!!! IF THIS WOULD BE STEW (Isaiah Stewart), ME OR DILLON BROOKS WE WOULD BE SUSPENDED!!!!" Schroder wrote.

Dennis Schroeder Instagram (image credit: instagram/ds17_fg)

On Saturday, the NBA rescinded the technical foul Edwards was accessed with 6:29 left in the second quarter of the Timberwolves’ 117-91 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday. It was Edwards' 18th of the season, and under NBA rules would result in an automatic one-game suspension. Players will serve a one-game suspension for their 16th technical foul, and each additional two technicals is an additional one-game suspension.

NBA referee Bill Kennedy told reporters after the game that Edwards was given the tech for profanity directed at referee Ray Acosta.

Edwards did not deny using profanity in his explanation.

"I tried to play good defense," Edwards said to reporters after the game. "They called a foul."

Edwards added that he used profanity when he asked what the foul was.

"And he gave me a tech. I hope they look at it and rescind it, so I can play in a couple of days," Edwards said. " ... I'm praying they rescind it. I don't feel like it should've been a tech, but me and Ray got a good relationship. We talked it out after the fact. But I don't think I deserved a tech for just that little gesture."

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch agreed with his star player.

"I did not get a good or clear explanation of why the technical occurred," Finch said. "It didn't seem like there was anything egregious or overly demonstrative."

Having Edwards back in the lineup greatly bolsters Minnesota’s chances of winning the crucial game against the Jazz, which carries postseason implications for the team.

Dennis Schroder making an impact with a third team this season

The 2024-25 season has been a well-traveled one for Dennis Schroder. The veteran point guard started the campaign with the Brooklyn Nets, playing 23 games and averaging 18.4 points, 6.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds on 45.0% shooting, his highest shooting percentage since the 2019 season and career-high percentages from 3-point (.387) and free-throw line (.889). Schroder was then traded to the Golden State Warriors, suiting up for 23 games before being dealt to the Pistons less than an hour before the trade deadline.

Since arriving in Detroit, he has appeared in 28 games, including eight starts, averaging 10.8 ppg, 5.3 apg and 2.6 rpg. He averaged 11.7 ppg, 5.5 apg and 2.7 rpg when part of the starting five and was a desperately needed leader for the Pistons' second unit. The team has gone 18-11 since acquiring Schroder and will face the New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

