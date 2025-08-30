Dennis Schroder Stats: How did Germany guard fare against Lithuania in EuroBasket 2025 matchup? (Aug 30)

Dennis Schroder and Germany faced Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania on Saturday, searching for their third win in Group B action of EuroBasket 2025. Germany has started its tournament strongly, winning its first two games against Montenegro and Sweden convincingly.
Lithuania, led by Valanciunas, also opened strong, taking down Montenegro and Great Britain. Both teams were neck and neck in the table, with Germany holding the No. 1 spot, thanks to a one-point differential.
Dennis Schroder was in fine form heading into Saturday’s game with averages of 22.0 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. He got Germany off to a strong start against Lithuania, setting the tone with a dominant first quarter.
Schroder stretched the floor, making life easier for Daniel Theis and Andreas Obst, who punished Lithuania from beyond the arc. He remained a constant threat, driving to the rim, pulling up from mid-field and extending the defense with his range.
Schroder was also key on defense, clogging lanes and grabbing three steals for Germany in the first half. Still, Lithuania managed to recover, closing out the half strong after outscoring Germany 27-23 in the second quarter.
Here are Schroder’s final stats from the game against Lithuania:
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for