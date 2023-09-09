Dennis Schroder was in “tears” after Austin Reaves put his ego aside to congratulate him after USA’s loss to Germany 

Former LA Lakers teammates Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder got to play against each other in a high-stakes game in the 2023 FIBA World Cup semis. Reaves and Team USA happened to be on the losing side of a tightly contested game.

The Lakers guard scored 21 points in Friday's 113-111 loss. It was obviously an emotional moment as the team lost despite him giving everything and falling short of their gold medal dream. However, that didn't stop him from shunning his emotions to embrace Schroder after the game.

The German star revealed he was in "tears" after seeing Reaves wait outside the locker room to congratulate him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Gives me tears in the eyes seeing you in front of our locker room after the game," wrote Schroder on Instagram. "Still going thru the pain bc i know how big of a winner you are!!

"You are a bad man on the court & off the court you are one of the most genuine persons Brodie .. that’s why the world loves you! Stay that way & whatever the MAX is in 4 years, that’s what you gonna get ... #RESPECT AR15"

Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder struck a great dynamic in LA

Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder were two of the most reliable role players for the LA Lakers in 2022-23. In their first and only season as teammates, Reaves and Schroder thrived as a backcourt. Their chemistry was spot-on from the get-go.

Reaves and Schroder bailed the Lakers out during several close games when LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on the sidelines, especially early in the season.

The Lakers had one of the worst rosters balance-wise, needing miraculous performances from these two gritty guards. The duo also played excellent basketball in the playoffs, contributing efficiently to the team's unlikely run to the conference finals.

Unfortunately, the Lakers had to let go of Schroder this summer. He played well above his minimum contract salary. They had to address other roster needs, so they couldn't offer the German star the contract he deserved.

Dennis Schroder secured a lucrative deal with the Toronto Raptors for the full non-taxpayers midlevel exception. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves re-signed with the Lakers on a four-year $56 million contract.

Nevertheless, the bond between the two players has remained intact, despite them only playing a season together.

Suggested reading: Stephen A. Smith reckons USA's World Cup exit gives 'credence' to Noah Lyles' comments