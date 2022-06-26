“Someone may offer him so much money, and he can’t refuse” - Dennis Scott says 1-time NBA champion is a system player who could disappear after getting a big contract, cites Otto Porter Jr. as an example

After playing a huge role in the Golden State Warriors’ fourth NBA title in six years, Jordan Poole is about to get paid. The 22-year-old shooting guard was the best young talent from a dominant Warriors team that beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Based on the latest reports, Poole’s contract extension could be in the range of $100 million for four seasons. Golden State looks eager to keep him, but their already massive payroll could hinder them from keeping the emerging youngster.

Former NBA player Dennis Scott, on an episode of "The Big Podcast with Shaq," explained how things could turn out for Poole:

“Jordan Poole is gonna probably be the most interesting one because someone may offer him so much money, and he can’t refuse. Jordan Poole is about to be the new Otto Porter.

"Otto Porter’s in Washington, made a name for himself, went to get $100 million in Chicago and everybody forgot about him.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Golden State Warriors’ extension offer to Jordan Poole likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million, per @Con_Chron The Golden State Warriors’ extension offer to Jordan Poole likely needs to start at around four years, $100 million, per @Con_Chron https://t.co/tCWEJGNioi

“D-Scott” was referring to Otto Porter Jr., Jordan Poole’s teammate with the Golden State Warriors. Before Porter Jr. signed for the veteran’s minimum to play with Steph Curry in the Bay Area, he was a max contract player.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Kings offered Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. a max contract during their meeting Sunday. es.pn/2sCscLQ Kings offered Wizards restricted free agent Otto Porter Jr. a max contract during their meeting Sunday. es.pn/2sCscLQ

The NBA journeyman previously signed a four-year $106 million contract with the Washington Wizards before he was traded to the Chicago Bulls. A combination of poor play and injuries have torpedoed his career, making him a role player.

Shaquille O’Neal, who is the co-host of the podcast, has repeatedly mentioned that Poole is a system player. He hasn’t been convinced that the former Michigan star will thrive without the galaxy of stars surrounding him in Golden State.

Sporting Green @SportingGreenSF How did Otto Porter Jr. go from signing a max deal just four years ago with the Wizards to signing a minimum contract with the Warriors? trib.al/w9hQ7Dz How did Otto Porter Jr. go from signing a max deal just four years ago with the Wizards to signing a minimum contract with the Warriors? trib.al/w9hQ7Dz

Shaq and Scott are not ruling out the possibility that JP could disappear once he leaves the Warriors’ system for a life-changing contract.

Andre Iguodala believes Jordan Poole was a big reason for the Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics

Andre Iguodala praised Poole's performance in the finals. [Photo: NBC Sports]

The Boston Celtics made it a point to consistently attack Jordan Poole for much of the NBA Finals. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr would often have to pull him out as he was repeatedly exposed on defense.

According to Andre Iguodala on "The Point Forward" podcast, that slowly changed as the series went on. By Game 6, Poole was solid on defense, forcing the Celtics to go around him or shoot over him.

StatMamba @StatMamba Jordan Poole has the second most 3PM off the bench in a Finals series in NBA history. Jordan Poole has the second most 3PM off the bench in a Finals series in NBA history. https://t.co/er5tQrO76V

JP finished the game with 15 points, which was highlighted by 3-of-8 shooting from long range. He was tied for third in net rating with +11. Warriors GM Bob Myers has his work cut out for him to try and extend one of Golden State’s best performers in the NBA Finals.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far