"Denver you're cooked" - Gilbert Arenas clowns Nuggets over Michael Malone's exit with cheeky LeBron James twist

Following a four-game losing streak, the Denver Nuggets front office made the shocking decision to fire coach Michael Malone. This controversial decision has opened up the floodgates for various reactions from everywhere in the NBA community. One person who shared his thoughts was former All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Ad

Arenas posted a video of himself on his Instagram account, openly laughing and mocking Denver. He also seemed to think that this decision gives one of the team's rivals, LeBron James and the LA Lakers, an easy path to a championship.

"Denver, you're cooked," Arenas said. "You think we care? We don't care. It's Luka (Doncic) time. LeBron (James) is getting his fifth. LeBron is getting his fifth championship! What? You think we care? Bye-bye!"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Arenas believes that with Malone gone, the Nuggets can't stand in the way of the Lakers. With no one standing in the way, James will guide his squad as they march through the Western Conference and into the NBA finals.

At least in Arenas' scenario, the firing of Malone means James was just handed his fifth championship.

Of course, the playoff race and the postseason aren't that straightforward. Denver isn't the only team that LA could face. There are other threats in the West, and even if they manage to get to the finals, there are still the Eastern Conference champs for them to worry about.

Ad

Also read: 2025 Denver Nuggets playoffs scenario after loss vs Pacers: Updated standings, schedule and more (April 6)

The Denver Nuggets have bounced the LA Lakers out of the playoffs the last two years

Perhaps LA Lakers fans have something to celebrate with the firing of Michael Malone. After all, the Denver Nuggets have been the biggest roadblock for them the past two postseasons.

Ad

In 2023, when the Nuggets won their first title in franchise history, one of the teams they steamrolled was the Lakers. These two teams met in the Western Conference finals, where Denver swept 4-0, stopping LeBron James and Co. from facing off against the Miami Heat, a team that they beat in the 2020 NBA finals.

Then, last year, LA again ran into Denver in the playoffs. This time, their clash was held in the opening round. LA fared slightly better, winning one game in the series.

It hasn't just been in the playoffs that Michael Malone's ex-team has outplayed the Lakers. Since 2022-23, their season series has been dominated by Denver. They've played 11 regular season games in these three years, and the record is 7-4 in favor of the Nuggets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Miguel de Guzman Miguel is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda with an overall experience of 7 years. A lover of the sport owing to its mental aspect, he has played it throughout high school and college as a power forward and small forward, and has also coached high school and college basketball teams. These experiences have given him a unique perspective on the game, which translates into insightful content.



For Miguel, the San Antonio Spurs, especially during the Tim Duncan era, were the embodiment of team basketball. He respects Gregg Popovich's empathy toward his players and his understanding of the game. The Spurs' titles, Kobe Bryant's poignant "Dear Basketball" tribute, Derrick Rose's remarkable 50-point game with Minnesota and Magic Johnson's remarkable comeback are among Miguel's top basketball moments.



For his articles, he conducts thorough research, cross verifies information with at least three sources, and sometimes sacrifices speed for accuracy. Content simplification and maintaining a neutral view on topics are his strengths.



Miguel follows other sports, particularly the NFL, and when not working he enjoys hobbies like cooking and playing video games. Know More