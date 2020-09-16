Denver Nuggets 104-89 LA Clippers: Twitter explodes as Jamal Murray masterclass knocks out woeful Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The Denver Nuggets completed a staggering turnaround from 1-3 down in the Western Conference Semifinal series against the LA Clippers to win 4-3.

This is the second time in a row the Denver Nuggets have saved a series after trailing 1-3, as they also snatched victory straight out of the hands of the Utah Jazz in the first round of the NBA Playoffs this year.

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic were on a tear as the Denver Nuggets annihilated the LA Clippers in the second half.

Jamal Murray & Nikola Jokic come up big as the @nuggets come back from 3-1 down for the 2nd straight series, win Game 7 and advance to the Western Conference Finals! WCF Game 1: Friday - 9pm/et, TNT



Murray: 40 PTS, 6 3PM

Jokic: 16 PTS, 22 REB, 13 AST

Jerami Grant: 14 PTS, 5 REB pic.twitter.com/zo6rd2RYTq — NBA (@NBA) September 16, 2020

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George struggled in the all-important game, as did the rest of their teammates. The LA Clippers shot well less than 40% from the field in response to the Denver Nuggets' 50% shooting. Doc Rivers' team was also heavily out-rebounded 37-53.

NBA Twitter expressed their shock at witnessing one of the biggest upsets this season and congratulated a resilient Denver Nuggets team.

Also Read: NBA News Update: All-Rookie teams revealed, Steve Kerr outlines Golden State Warriors' biggest need

Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets torch the LA Clippers

Advertisement

Murray was on fire in Game 7

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray entered the fray with one clear motive - to win. The Canadian dropped 40 points on the most important evening of the Denver Nuggets' season. Twitter hailed the 23-year-old and his unforgettable performance.

The Nuggets two superstars, Jamal Murray with 40 points and Jokic with a triple double 16-22-13, outplayed and dominated Paul George and Kawhi Leonard who combined for 24 points. 😳 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris combined for less points than Jamal Murray tonight. — Dave Loughran (@Loughy_D) September 16, 2020

Jamal Murray had more points in that game (40) than the Clippers scored in the second half (33). — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 16, 2020

As expected, Jamal Murray wrote NBA history as he became the second-youngest player to score 40 or more points in a Game 7.

Jamal Murray is the second youngest player in NBA history with 40+ points in a Game 7 — trailing only LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/u5IYSEzxei — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 16, 2020

NBA players and fans ridicule the LA Clippers

Paul George struggled badly in game 7

There was no respite for the LA Clippers as NBA Twitter mauled them for letting a 3-1 lead slip despite being heavy favorites to not just win the series, but also the NBA Championship.

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

Damian Lillard recalled his previous beef with the LA Clippers players and made sure to hand it to them.

Stephan A. Smith couldn't not contain his shock at the debacle the LA Clippers had just allowed.

Look good to me https://t.co/nw3YU9TKFl — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

NBA and LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson said the current LA Clippers team is reminiscent of the one from back in 2015.

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

The Denver Nuggets now face the LA Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. For the LA Clippers, it's back to the drawing board.

Also Read: NBA News Update: New York Knicks star picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James, family reunions highlight the day in Disney bubble